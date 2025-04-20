Many Americans wonder if the Biden administration was hopelessly incompetent or a sinister force that would stop at nothing to cling to power.

Perhaps the best answer is that it was a bit of both. Combine stupidity with Trump Derangement Syndrome and all kinds of crazy things can happen.

And they did.

The J6 riot is forever in the history books. Not because it came anywhere close to being an insurrection that threatened to usurp the federal government–not because it was an insurrection at all.

The 2021 riots at the Capitol will be studied in perpetuity because most MAGA supporters believe the 2020 elections were fixed and that Joe Biden was not duly elected. That’s a big deal.

It’s safe to assume that some cheating happens in all elections because it does. But 2020 was different.

Shortly after the election, the state of Texas filed a motion with the U.S. Supreme Court that alleged that changes made in election rules governing absentee ballots in four states by “non-legislative actors” violated the Constitution and “cumulatively preclude knowing who legitimately won the 2020 election and threaten to cloud all future elections.”

Put another way, the 2020 election was unconstitutional. The four states in question–Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin–swing states that decide elections.

The Heritage Foundation broke down the Texas allegations:

Pennsylvania: The complaint accuses Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar of, among other things, “without legislative approval, unilaterally abrogating” Pennsylvania statutes that require “signature verification for absentee or mail-in ballots.” These changes were “not ratified” by the Pennsylvania legislature.

Georgia: Similarly, the complaint describes how Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, also “without legislative approval, unilaterally abrogated Georgia’s statute governing the signature verification process for absentee ballots.”

Michigan: The complaint states that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson “abrogated Michigan election statutes related to absentee ballot applications and signature verification.”

Wisconsin: Lastly, the Wisconsin elections commission made similar changes in state laws without the permission of the legislature that “weakened, or did away with, established security procedures put in place by the Wisconsin legislature to ensure absentee ballot integrity.”

The Supreme Court threw out the case, not because it was unfounded but because it didn't want to be seen as overturning an election. In a sense, they made the right move. The challenges should have come much sooner at the state level.

That left MAGA holding the bag.

Nancy Pelosi’s Dirty Secret

On March 25, Greg Kelly of Newsmax interviewed Donald Trump at the White House. When J6 came up, Trump placed the blame for the riots squarely on Nancy Pelosi.

Why? Because she admitted it was her fault.

“HOLY SH*T Donald Trump just exposed Nancy Pelosi for the orchestrated phony FEDsurrection,” MAGA Voice posted on X.

“Nancy Pelosi is on tape saying this is my fault. NANCY PELOSI IS GUILTY.”

Trump knows as much. He knows the elections in four swing states were unconstitutional, and it’s safe to say he knows a lot more than he let on in the interview with Kelly.

Trump didn't hold back from throwing Pelosi under the bus.

“You know that the J6 unselect committee, they wouldn't–they refused to use the words that I used, peacefully and patriotically,” Trump told Kelly.

“They refused to use that. They burned and deleted and destroyed all evidence from that witch hunt because it showed that we were totally innocent. It showed that Nancy Pelosi was in charge of security, which everybody knew anyway.”

Deleting evidence is a crime. The J6 Committee would have to be desperate to go to such lengths to cover their tracks.

“And she's [Pelosi] actually on tape talking to her daughter,” Trump continued. “And now, they can't find that tape.”

Too bad. This video clip is preserved all over the internet.

“Her daughter taped her saying that she was responsible,” Trump told Kelly.

“She was saying, ‘I'm responsible. This was my responsibility.’ It was. She was offered 10,000 soldiers. All of these things–or they have me attacking–think of this, attacking two very young, very strong Secret Service agents sitting in the front of a car.”

Trump–in his 70s–wrestling with Secret Service agents is absurd.

“This is a wacky story which is totally made up,” Trump continued. “And what happens? The Secret Service testified. They gave testimony. And the testimony was all destroyed.”

It’s so absurd that Biden gave a last-minute pardon to the J6 Committee because even the dementia ridden Biden knew the J6 committee had gone too far.

“And then, Biden comes out and gave that whole committee a pardon because what they did is they found that we were right, they were wrong, they committed crimes,” Trump said.

Nancy Pelosi’s dirty little secret is out: She is responsible for J6. But was it due to incompetence or malice?

Denying Your Own Words Doesn't Look Good

Once Pelosi’s secret was out, the only thing she could do was deny it and hope the people of America have short attention spans.

Pelosi pushed back on comedian Bill Maher when he called her out for her comments that she took “responsibility” for security during the J6 riot.

“There’s some footage of you that just came out where you’re talking about—you say, I’m quoting you, ‘I take responsibility,’” Maher said in an interview with Pelosi.

Maher went on to question Pelosi–who was the Speaker of the House on the day of J6–on what she meant when she said “the fact that there should’ve been more protection there?”

“First of all, who could’ve ever thought that the president of the United States would incite an insurrection …” Pelosi deflected.

Deny reality and shift the blame. Same old, same old. The Left needs to update their playbook.

“Me,” the host replied. “I was saying it for years.”

Pelosi responded, “I’m not ever taking responsibility for Donald Trump.”

Pelosi then claimed her “only responsibility” was “to make sure he [Trump] is not reelected” to the White House.

She failed.

Bottom Line

We will likely never definitively know what happened on J6. But we do know that there’s a lot of evidence that suggests Pelosi and the Left instigated it.

The FBI had at least 26 confidential informants on the ground in Washington, DC, on J6. Most of them engaged in illegal activity during the riots. What were they doing and why?

Juxtaposed against that fact is the fact that the FBI found little evidence that J6 was an organized plot.

Something doesn't smell right. What if it was the FBI who instigated the riot? Would they rat on themselves?

The smell gets worse–even rancid–when you add a report by John Solomon:

An official timeline of the Jan. 6 tragedy assembled by Capitol Police shows that a Defense Department official reached out to a Capitol Police deputy chief, Sean Gallagher, on Jan. 2, 2021, to see if a request for troops was forthcoming, but the offer was quickly rejected after a consultation with then-Chief Steve Sund.

Taken together, it smells like the rotting corpse of the Democrat party:

Pelosi and crew knew full well the Supreme Court was giving the Left a pass about stealing the election.

Pelsoi knew the MAGA crowd was on edge about it.

Pelosi refused Trump’s offer of National Guard support for J6.

Pelosi inadvertently admitted that J6 was her responsibility.

Incompetence or conspiracy? The historians will have to decide.