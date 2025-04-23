Get 47% off for 1 year

Turn on the nightly news and you probably won’t hear about the lawfare era that’s now in our collective rearview mirror. President Trump was unfairly targeted for alleged crimes, yet ultimately escaped penalty.

The mainstream media has swept the anti-Trump lawfare campaign under the rug in an attempt to hide the ugly past.

Teflon Don is reminding the legacy media and the nation about his persecution, specifically targeting Judge Merchan in a war of words.

The GOP Wants Merchan Out and Our Legal System Reworked

