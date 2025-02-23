With the recent news that mRNA vaccines are altering our health permanently, it’s time for Trump to ban them – forever.

Fauci and the Deep State, through multiple government agencies like the Department of Defense, are already implicated in creating a bioweapon meant to carry out the evil plans of psychopaths like Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab. Still, it’s time for a stronger stance against mRNA. Hopefully, Trump is hinting at an action he will take to rid the planet of this vile substance immediately.

He seems to follow through on most of his promises, so we’ll see, but here’s why the sick mRNA vaccines developed by the psychos by the WEF, WHO, UN, and the Deep State must be abolished forever.

Why mRNA Shots Should Be Banned Forever