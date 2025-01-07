In an interview with Kristen Welker on Meet the Press, President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to pardon most January 6th defendants “on day one.”

Since that day four years ago, Democrats and the media establishment have relentlessly pushed the “insurrection” narrative. But here’s the thing: there was no insurrection. That narrative is as phony as the narrative that the Biden laptop was “Russian disinformation” or that COVID didn’t come from a U.S. government lab in China.

The Deep State has been pulling these stunts for years in this country—probably going back to the JFK and RFK assassinations. With the incoming Trump administration and his watchdog picks Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel, could the Deep State’s control of the public imagination finally be coming to an end?

That might be too much to hope for. But pardoning the January 6th defendants would be a great start.

Bombshell DOJ report; Wray resigns

Four years after January 6, 1,580 people have been charged, with over 150 sentenced to prison. But what if it was a setup?

On December 12, the Department of Justice released a damning report contradicting earlier claims that no undercover FBI agents were present at the Capitol on January 6. The report revealed the presence of 26 “confidential human sources,” essentially FBI operatives working undercover. Four of these sources entered the Capitol, while 13 others entered restricted areas.