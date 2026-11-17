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President Trump did not treat the press as a referee. He treated it as an opponent. “CNN and MSDNC, who literally write 97.6% bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat Party,” he said. “They’re really corrupt and they’re illegal. What they do is illegal.”

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It Makes No Difference How Big the Win

Trump said the coverage does not move with results. “It makes no difference how big a victory I had. I can have the biggest victory in history.” Failure on the other side does not change it either. “These people are going to go after me.”

He compared the networks and newspapers to “a highly paid political operative.” Then he drew the line: “It has to stop. It has to be illegal.”

Schumer’s Break — and the Vote Still Ahead

The speech was not only an attack. Trump singled out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for a rare concession. “I have great respect, by the way, for what Schumer did today. He went out and he said that they have to vote with the Republicans because it’s the right thing to do. I couldn’t believe what I heard.”

He left the rest for the night’s vote. “Let’s see what happens tonight.”

Restoring Law, Order, and the Courts

Trump tied the media fight to the rest of the agenda. “In everything we do, we’re restoring law, restoring order, and restoring public safety in America.” He said the administration is “bringing honor and integrity and accountability back to the highest levels of the FBI, DOJ, and throughout our government.”

The closer was the courts and elections. “We want fairness in the courts. The courts are a big factor. The elections, which were totally rigged.”

He framed the work as a higher calling: do not get deflected. The country, he said, is coming back “faster than anyone ever thought possible.”

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