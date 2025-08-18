When President Trump was robbed of victory in the 2020 election, this set off a chain reaction of negative events. Installing Joe Biden as the commander in chief led to the southern border being wide open, which ultimately hurt everyone.

There’s no denying this in 2025.

It did a major disservice to American citizens who faced higher rates of violence, while losing out on jobs. It also hurt border agents who became overwhelmed by the sheer volumes of migrants trying to enter the United States every day.

Moreover, installing Biden harmed the children of said migrants who were dragged into the United States illegally. For all of the Biden regime’s talk about humanity and fairness, they showed no regard for the damage that open border policies had on kids.

In fact, hundreds of thousands of these children went missing on Biden’s watch. Reports indicate that many of these kids were trafficked. Some of them didn’t even arrive with their parents, but rather with human smugglers or other bad actors posing as their parents.

Despite leftist denials, it’s a well known fact that children were often weaponized by dangerous foreigners who wanted to enter our country. Though with President Trump back in office, we’re seeing more and more of these kids finally being accounted for.

Only Trump Could Have Pulled This Off

While speaking with the media in July, the president confirmed that at least 10,000 missing children have since been rescued. He also announced plans to find even more minors who disappeared thanks to Biden’s open borders.

Thousands more will be recovered and potentially saved from unimaginable horrors. Like President Trump, border czar Tom Homan has spoken about this matter as well.

During a sit down interview with the Daily Caller, Homan explained how border officials played a pivotal role in finding missing children. Without the hard work of these agents, who knows where these kids would be or what exploitation they might be suffering?