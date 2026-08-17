TRUMP GOLD GUIDE

America’s gold is being valued on government books at $42 per ounce.

The market price of gold right now is over $4,000 per ounce.

That means the 147 million troy ounces sitting at Fort Knox — reported to be worth about $6 billion on government ledgers — is actually worth closer to $590 billion at today’s prices.

And the last truly independent, comprehensive physical audit of that gold was conducted in the 1950s.

Donald Trump noticed. And he said so.

[ FREE GUIDE — WHY GOLD STILL MATTERS AND WHAT EVERY AMERICAN SHOULD KNOW ]

What Trump Actually Said

Starting in February 2025, Trump went public with something most politicians have been afraid to say.

“We’re going to go into Fort Knox to make sure the gold is there. If it’s not, we’re going to be very upset.”

He said it on Air Force One. He posted about it on Truth Social. He reiterated it again in a May 2026 television interview.

“I do want to go to Fort Knox sometime. I want to see if the gold is there.”

Then he added something that cuts to the heart of why this matters.

“They steal a lot.”

TRUMP GOLD GUIDE

That was the same week Trump shared a New York Post story about a former senior CIA official who was arrested after federal authorities found $40 million worth of gold bars stashed at his home.

The government does not always protect what belongs to the American people. Trump said what millions were already thinking.

Why the Government’s Response Is Not Enough

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has repeatedly assured the public that “all the gold is present and accounted for” and that the Treasury conducts an annual internal audit.

Nobody is disputing that the Treasury sends its own people to look at its own gold and report that the gold is there.

The question is whether that counts as accountability.

The last time an independent outside party conducted a comprehensive physical assay — actually counting, weighing, and testing the gold — was decades ago. The standard for any other institution managing hundreds of billions of dollars of public assets would include independent external verification. Fort Knox has never been held to that standard.

When the government books the gold at $42 per ounce — a price set in 1973 — while the market price is over $4,000, something extraordinary is sitting dormant on the US balance sheet. Understanding exactly what is there, precisely how much, and in what condition matters for every American whose savings are denominated in a currency that gold implicitly backs.

Rand Paul and Trump Are Saying the Same Thing

Trump’s push for Fort Knox transparency echoes what Rand Paul has been arguing for years — that institutions managing monetary assets on behalf of the American people need to be accountable to those people.

Paul spent a decade trying to get inside Fort Knox himself. He was promised access during the first Trump administration. It never happened. He wrote formal letters to Bessent demanding an audit.

The two are aligned on the same principle. When you cannot see something, you cannot trust it. And when the thing you cannot see is worth $590 billion and backs the currency in which every American’s savings is held, the stakes of that transparency question are not abstract.

What This Means for Your Savings

Here is the part of the Fort Knox story that most financial coverage ignores.

Whether the gold is all there or not, the fact that it has not been independently verified in over half a century tells you something important about how this government manages monetary accountability.

The same government books that value $590 billion in gold at $6 billion are the books that manage the dollar — the currency that every American’s savings, pension, and retirement account is denominated in. The gap between the $42 book value and the $4,000 market price is a monument to how far official accounting can diverge from economic reality.

Trump is right to push for accountability. The gold should be verified. The books should reflect reality.

But while Washington works up the courage to open that very thick door, every American holding dollar-denominated savings is sitting in a system where the numbers on the government’s books have never been required to match the real world.

The free guide below explains what some Americans are doing right now to make sure their own savings are not subject to the same gap between what is reported and what is actually there.

[ FREE GUIDE — WHY GOLD STILL MATTERS AND WHAT EVERY AMERICAN SHOULD KNOW ]