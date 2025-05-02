Get exclusive MAGA insights and support the 47th President with a paid subscription!

Get 47% off for 1 year

To say Hollywood has fallen off would be an understatement. Americans on both the left and the right are united in their dismay with movies, music, and entertainment.

If it seems as though nearly everyone is gravitating toward video games and social media in their spare time, it is because that is exactly the case.

President Trump isn’t a gamer but he has good taste. The Don took direct aim at Hollywood elites this past week, zeroing in on the country’s fledgling movie industry.

Trump and the Rest of America Long for the 80s

Think back to the 1980s. Life was good. Men were men, women were women and the entertainment industry wasn’t pushing DEI slop.

Get 47% off for 1 year