Trump has been asking for the release of the January 6 prisoners arrested by the Deep State for some time now, but after the recent Supreme Court decision, he’s asking for their release with added vigor. The Biden regime bragged about putting innocent people in jail over J6. Trump wants them freed immediately.

The landmark decision from the Supreme Court ruled that the Justice Department overstepped its authority by charging hundreds of people who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, with obstruction of justice.

As part of the conspiracy, the Deep State claims that Trump was inciting a hostile takeover of our government. The truth is that the entire debacle was a staged attempt by the Democrats to foster insurrectionist ideas and keep Trump from re-taking office.

Trump’s latest request following the realization that the special task force charged with investigating Jan 6 not only destroyed evidence, but tampered with evidence to support a pre-determined narrative.

There’s evidence that sound was added to a video that didn’t have sound and that Nancy Pelosi admitted she caused the entire debacle by refusing to allow the National Guard troops offered to her by Trump before the incident occurred.

Trump has gone as far as to say that these aren’t Jan. 6 criminals, they’re hostages. In a recent speech, Trump says, “Release the January 6 hostages, Joe. You can do it real easy. They’ve suffered enough.”

The Hostages of the Deep State

Many people are being held in prison or are being sentenced, but notable are those who had political positions to lose. Steve Bannon is being sent to prison. He has been vocal about the overreach of the DOJ in J6 and other instances as well. He plans to continue speaking out about it from prison. As some have noted, we’ve gone straight from lawfare as a form of war to barely camouflaged communism.

Additionally, U.S. citizens were thrown in jail for peacefully protesting on January 6. Many were denied bail. They were also incarcerated under “pretrial detention” without even being given a trial. These are communist moves, not the actions of a democratic republic. 486 people received criminal sentences. Alexander Shepherd is one of them. He received a 19-month prison sentence for peacefully protesting at our nation’s Capitol.

Meanwhile the actual criminals go free. The Jan. 6, DOJ Committee comprises the following sell-outs and true criminals:

Bennie Thompson

Zoe Lofgren

Adam Schiff

Pete Aguilar

Stephanie Murphy

Jamie Raskin Maryland

Elaine Luria

Liz Cheney

Adam Kinzinger

In addition to this corrupt committee, responsible for destroying many terabytes of video evidence, Nancy Pelosi, who’s on record in video evidence talking to the Chief of Police several times prior to the incident, also led the charge and called people to the Capitol instead of sending them away as Trump tried to do, while he simultaneously called for peace. J6 seems to have been a planned operation targeted against a political opponent.

Individuals like Ray Epps are also heavily implicated, with evidence that hasn’t yet been destroyed by the Democratic Party. Epps has even bragged that he planned the whole thing. There is no shame anymore with the Democrats. Their lust for power at any cost has clouded their judgement. They can’t even pretend to be doing good for the country. Epps and Pelosi also acted as agent provocateurs, encouraging people to enter the Capitol, not stay away from it. Then there’s Pelosi’s security chief, who fabricated “evidence” about the Proud Boys, trying to pin the blame on Trump supporters.

And perhaps, Antifa, and Soros-funded groups helped to act in the staged play of J6 as well.

Merrick Garland is also suspect. He’s part of Biden’s lawfare machine. He told the press lies about Jan. 6, and worked with Pelosi to craft, and perpetuate, a narrative to keep Trump out of office through the false insurrection tale.

Now these odd actors for the Deep State along with the J6 Committee are trying to get rid of the evidence, and have even admitted that they’re afraid if Trump gets elected he’ll throw them all in jail. Even former FBI agents are saying that the current Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ) are corrupt, and that the FBI is nothing more than an enforcement arm for the DOJ.

Setting the Hostages Free is Just Step One

There is plenty of evidence to prove that the J6 protestors who were jailed were put there without due process, a fair trial, or even a modicum of probable cause now that evidence has surfaced proving that the Democrats working for the Deep State, planned and carried out the entire incident, then acted to destroy evidence proving that they were using Biden’s puppets to carry out a two-pronged plan to get Trump out of his presidency, and make sure he didn’t win a second term. The next step is to take every single member of the J6 Committee to trial, along with Ray Epps, and Nancy Pelosi, so that true justice can be served.