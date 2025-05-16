Get 47% off for 1 year

Support conservative values and get exclusive Donald Trump news with your discounted subscription.

For many years, the United States economy has been barely hanging on by a thread. Inflation is the strongest indicator of this, much to the misfortune of hardworking people.

By the same token, everyday Americans are also seeing their living costs rise far faster than their paychecks. In fact, many jobs are disappearing as employers work on cutting their own overhead expenses.

As all this economic calamity wreaks havoc, politicians happily voted to send billions of dollars overseas. This money isn’t just going toward foreign governments; it’s also landing in the hands of radical Islamist groups and other terrorist organizations that hate America.

It goes without saying that none of this is sustainable. Thankfully, President Trump just released a series of proposals to put an end to wasteful foreign spending once and for all.

This Will Give Americans Much Needed Breathing Room

To get this country back on track, the president is now proposing a 75% reduction in foreign aid. This would require halving the State Department’s budget, along with slashing taxpayer dollars going towards NATO, the United Nations, and other international groups.

These proposals should go into action, effective immediately. Given the challenges our country now faces, we need to put our dollars to domestic use, rather than handing them over to other nations and foreign organizations.

If we’re going to do anything with our taxes, putting America first has to be the top priority. Foreign aid money should instead go towards securing the southern border, bolstering jobs here at home, and cracking down on existing crime rates.