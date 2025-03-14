Get 47% off for 1 year

Trump has had enough with DEI. His team has erected the EndDEI portal where people are encouraged to add a school name, school district, zip code, and other important information that details where the remnants of DEI linger, causing discrimination.

The site's home page clearly states, “The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) is committed to ensuring all students have access to meaningful learning free of divisive ideologies and indoctrination.”

What divisive ideologies and indoctrination are Trump and the new DOE referring to?

Indoctrination in Schools

We can start with the LGBTQ+ and DEI propaganda being forced down the throats of our children as early as first grade. One teacher in Pittsburgh has covered her entire classroom with LGBTQ+ paraphernalia. The school can now lose its federal funding due to this teacher’s actions, and thousands of other teachers across the country who mistakenly believe that they have the right to teach kids about sex and gender instead of math, science, and reading.

It means that teachers like one who works at a preschool for students with disabilities and special needs, can stop with the gender-positive flag posting.

It also means that schools that provide LGBTQ+ “materials” for their teachers to hand out to students, like one school district in Colorado will also lose its federal funding. Money talks. Bullshit walks.

