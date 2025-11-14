In August of 2014, the police shot Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. BLM was born, and it has been sowing havoc and reaping profits ever since.

Trump’s Department of Justice is now investigating whether or not BLM leaders defrauded donors who contributed tens of millions of dollars during the George Floyd protests in 2020, the so-called “Summer of Love.”

According to The Associated Press, which broke the story, federal subpoenas have been issued, and at least one search warrant has been served.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation worked to fuel the 2020 riots that left close to 20 people dead.

The riots also caused more than $1 billion in losses, the costliest in U.S. history. Several cities witnessed over 600 riots.

The violence didn’t begin in 2020. Researcher Travis Campbell tracked more than 1,600 BLM protests nationwide between 2014 and 2019. A 10% rise in civilian homicides was the result.

That means between 1,000 and 6,000 additional homicides occurred that would not have if BLM did not exist.

BLM has blood on its hands and money in its fists.

Follow The Money—If You Can

The so-called nonprofit BLM foundation claims it took in over $90 million in donations following the 2020 death of the not-so-nice guy George Floyd at the hands of police.

The incident fomented protests across the U.S. and around the world.

Critics accused BLM organizers of not being transparent about how it was spending the donations.

The criticism rose to a fevered pitch in 2022 when BLM foundation leaders admitted they used donations to purchase a $6 million Los Angeles-area property that included a home with six bedrooms and bathrooms.

It’s profitable to be a thief—until you get caught.

Communists are thieves by definition—they steal from the people under political pretenses.

It’s no surprise, then, that the founders of BLM are communists.

Chaos, Communists, And Thieves

BLM co-founder Alicia Garza told Maine progressives, “We’re talking about changing how we’ve organized this country… I believe we all have work to do to keep dismantling the organizing principle of this society.”

“Dismantling the organizing principle of this society” by organizing protests to foment chaos reeks of Marxism.

Garza also said, “[S]ocial movements all over the world have used Marx and Lenin as a foundation to interrupt these systems that are really negatively impacting the majority of people.”

“Disrupt, violate, and steal” would be a good motto for BLM.

Patrisse Cullors, another co-founder of BLM, admitted, “I read, I stud[ied], adding Mao, Marx and Lenin to my knowledge.”

Cullors has also praised communist cop killer Joanne Chesimard, who fled to Cuba to escape prosecution.

BLM leaders were trained by Marxist revolutionaries who have used the problems black Americans face as justification for overthrowing America’s constitutional order. They admit that such ‘organizing’ is the key to their goal of world revolution.

Mike Gonzalez describes why Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and Critical Race Theory must be taken seriously in his book BLM: A New Marxist Revolution. He describes how these Marxist groups make America the stuff of their Globalist dream.

World revolution means globalization. Luckily for us, Trump is standing in its way.

The Real BLM

The central tenet of Black Lives Matter movement is that police are the greatest threat to young black men.

They’re wrong.

The biggest threat to young black men is other young black men. It’s a cultural problem engendered by Leftists who have systematically trapped inner city blacks in a cycle of poverty and crime.

According to Hillsdale College’s Imprimis, in 2016, about 6,000 blacks were murdered each year.

That’s more than white and Hispanic homicide victims combined, though blacks make up only about 13 percent of the national population.

That’s a tragically big problem.

It’s not the police, and not white civilians, who are killing blacks. It’s other blacks. Black males between the ages of 14 and 17 commit homicide at ten times the rate of white and Hispanic male teens combined.

Blacks of all ages commit homicide at eight times the rate of whites and Hispanics combined, and at eleven times the rate of whites alone.

The nation’s police killed 987 civilians in 2015. Whites were 50 percent—or 493—of those victims, and blacks were 26 percent—or 258.

Most of those victims of police shootings, white and black, were armed or otherwise threatening the officer with potentially lethal force.

BLM’s central tenet doesn’t hold water, and they know it. If they don’t, their idiots. But they’re smart enough to run an organization worth millions.

It makes no sense.

What does make sense is that BLM is a criminal organization. It’s common sense.

Trump likes common sense. That’s likely why his DOJ is investigating BLM.