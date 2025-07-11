The left has been notorious for pushing shallow social issues and creating a false sense of urgency about the environment, while ignoring the middle class in America. Their policies produced economic destruction throughout the country, as middle-class Americans struggled amid record-high inflation. Meanwhile, the DNC still claims to be the party of family values.

The left was crushed because of their disregard for economic populism. Trump implemented a plethora of pro-family policies during his first term, and Americans knew he would continue to deliver during his second term. American families stand to benefit under a Trump presidency, which will focus on the real economic pains and ignore the irrelevant social populism that the left has idolized for far too long.

Trump has openly spoken out against many globalist agendas, including unchecked immigration, endless wars, the destruction of the individual sovereignty of nations, and the liberal climate hoax. His pro-family measures are yet another attack against these globalist elites.



Trump’s number one priority is to restore the strength and security of the US economy, and many of his policies will continue to benefit middle-class Americans. One of his latest policies to support families, on top of child tax credits, is to provide financial support for families that have children in the next four years.





Trump’s New Plan for American Families



DNC politicians have been notorious for pushing myths about overpopulation around the world. The combination of this narrative and the economic struggles Americans have faced has caused the United States to enter a population crisis.



Trump has recently unveiled a new plan that will help support families who want to have kids during the next four years. Things are difficult enough for the American middle class, thanks to the Biden crime administration, and families that want to have more kids should receive more support from the federal government.

The DNC has obliterated the economy and given preferential treatment to illegal aliens, while neglecting the middle-class population. An America First policy will allow Trump to make things easier for American families, who want to have kids and enjoy a prosperous economic state.





Multi-Pronged Family Support

Both parties have claimed to be family first, but the GOP has been the clear victor in this sense. In the eyes of the radical left, a family that rejects cultural Marxism and globalist agendas and wants to raise a conservative family is a radical member of society. The left is the enemy of family values, based on both its economic and social policies.



Before Americans feel safe having kids, they need to know that there is social and economic security in the country. Trump’s first steps, to strengthen the US economy and secure the border, have helped make this happen.

This new plan is a great first step, and is also backed by other pro-family measures that Trump has implemented since 2017. Since 2017, Trump’s tax cuts have helped support working families by lowering tax rates and creating tax credits for families with children.



Parents also have the option to continue contributing up to $5,000 annually until the child reaches 18 years old. This legislation will allow families to create a meaningful financial cushion for their children, so that their children enter adulthood with significant assets.



Trump has also pushed for insurance companies to cover IVF, which would also help boost the fertility rate in the country. In the past, it has been very difficult for women to afford this treatment, but this may change in the coming years.

All of these incentives can help encourage American families to have children, and know that there are tax benefits and economic stability ahead.

The American Financial Struggle



The 2020s revealed how vulnerable the American public was, and more importantly, how leftist politicians care more about funding foreign conflicts and other wasteful spending. Our taxpayer funds have financially supported illegal aliens who access our healthcare system, at a time when many families may have to decide to put off having kids because of their financial struggles.



Many Americans do not have enough savings to cover a simple medical emergency or unexpected expense. In this state, it is no wonder that many families are putting off having kids. It can cost nearly $19,000 to have a baby in the United States, at a time when more and more Americans are uninsured and can’t afford these medical expenses.

Children born in the United States face a new uphill economic battle, as our debt has soared out of control, and the economy has been under fire since 2008. Lowering taxes and providing financial incentives for working American families is one of the most clear-cut ways to ignite growth in the US economy.



This is one of the long-term issues that most politicians have chosen to ignore. If the United States does not solve its fertility crisis, it may soon have a demographic crisis in the upcoming decades.





Unlimited Potential



Trump has had a grand pro-family economic vision since 2017, which was sadly interrupted by the DNC radicals, who do not care about the American middle class. Trump’s new policies in 2025 draw on the strengths of his first term and provide a new wave of benefits for the American middle class.



Globalists have noted how a reduced population would help protect the environment, combat climate change, and secure food production. This comes at a time when many of these Western governments are encouraging unchecked immigration to solve some of these pressing demographic issues that are hitting societies. The true population crisis is the declining fertility rates seen in Western countries.



The United States has plenty of room for population growth, especially in Western states that have extremely low population density. Utah, which is around twice as large as South Korea in terms of land mass, has less than 7% as many inhabitants. Nearly 40% of the United States is composed of public land. The United States has plenty of room and resources for additional population growth.



Other countries like Hungary have been very successful in implementing pro-family values. Trump has a lot of room to continue implementing policies like this that will support American families.

Leftists may be triggered by Trump’s economic policies and complete disregard for the corrupt policies of the globalists, which seek to destroy the individual sovereignty of Western countries. In reality, Trump still has a lot of room to keep marching forward.