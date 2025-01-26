One of the most disturbing themes that has been growing in the United States and other Western countries is the combination of incompetence and authoritarianism. John Marshall addressed this concept in the following quote.

“Authoritarianism and secrecy breed incompetence; the two feed on each other. It's a vicious cycle. Governments with authoritarian tendencies point to what is in fact their own incompetence as the rationale for giving them yet more power.”

One perfect example to reflect on is the World Health Organization, a corrupt entity that is currently on a massive global power grab. The WHO failed to provide a timely warning about Covid, when other countries did, and subsequently proceeded to seek additional power amid the chaos that it created. It deflected responsibility for its own mistakes and instead demonized individuals who chose to resist vaccination and lockdowns.



How different would the world look if they had been competent in the beginning and not abused their powers when Covid was declared an emergency?

Donald Trump should be commended for calling out the World Health Organization during the early days before it began to truly abuse its power. Under his leadership, we will stop funding the WHO, which is a fiscally sound move that also sends the message that organizations like these should not be allowed to trample on people’s medical liberties.

Trump Ready To Finish What He Started

Donald Trump was a visionary for pushing back against the WHO during the beginning of the Covid. This organization’s poor handling of Covid during the beginning of 2020 was sadly the beginning of a longer period of medical misinformation and authoritative controls.

Trump has recently announced his plans to cease funding the WHO, calling it a corrupt globalist scheme. Now he's finally done it.

This is a positive step for the US government financially, and also helped send a strong message to these unelected global minions.



No longer will we spend $500 million to fund this useless organization.p

Trump originally initiated a withdrawal from the WHO in 2020, in which he cited the WHO’s failure before and after Covid and noted that the United States should seek more transparent partners.

“Unfortunately, the World Health Organization has failed badly by those measures, not only in its response to COVID-19, but to other health crises in recent decades. In addition, WHO has declined to adopt urgently needed reforms, starting with demonstrating its independence from the Chinese Communist Party. When President Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from that organization, he made clear that we would seek more credible and transparent partners. That withdrawal becomes effective on July 6, 2021, and since the President’s announcement, the U.S. government has been working to identify partners to assume the activities previously undertaken by WHO.”

The mainstream media and DNC have been trying to gaslight Trump and his supporters, claiming that Trump’s actions were a barbaric attack on science. In this medical dystopian setting, the WHO is the science, Dr. Fauci is the science, and anyone who disagrees with the unelected authorities is a conspiracy theorist.

Joe Biden later reversed Trump’s decision six months later, and the world witnessed more draconian Covid regulations and a disastrous rollout of the Covid vaccine mandates. Luckily, we will be moving in the right direction in 2025.

The WHO has gained a lot of power since 2020, despite its sketchy track record, and it is hell-bent on grabbing as much power as possible to become an authoritarian figure during future pandemics. Hopefully, Trump will be joined by other countries who saw how malevolent the WHO was during Covid and want to ensure there are no similar abuses in the future. Pushing back against the WHO could have major spillover effects, making it likely that other federal agencies and governments will not violate medical freedoms again. Moreover, it can also help countries avoid illogical economic actions, which were inflationary in nature.





The WHO’s Early Hiccups

A company that performed like this in the private sector would lose all credibility. Why should the WHO, which has much more power, be held to a lower standard?



Trump was definitely in the right to call out the WHO for its incompetence at the beginning of Covid, and hopefully, more countries will join in since they know how corrupt the WHO and CDC were during the early 2020s.

Taiwan attempted to alert the WHO at the end of December 2019 about these risks, but its efforts were ignored by the WHO until they later confirmed that human-to-human transmission was indeed possible. The WHO had the opportunity to heed Taiwan’s warning and help protect the world but instead chose to ignore this advice, largely because of its heavy funding from China.



Once Covid became widespread, the WHO focused on shoving vaccines down everyone’s throat and refused to acknowledge its failures during the beginning of 2020. Other credible treatments like ivermectin were ridiculed for the sake of the vaccine industry. The WHO declared that Covid was no longer a health emergency in 2023, long after many states and countries had already moved on. However, it has still been on a very aggressive move to gain more power and influence for future pandemics. These steps are proof that its actions are all about power and have nothing to do with public health.

Why Should We Fund Them?: We Need to Reverse Course as Quickly as Possible

The World Health Organization has already proved that it is an outdated and incompetent organization that is on a global power grab. Our debt is already spiraling out of control, and although our funding to the WHO is not a very large part of our government spending, it is still one of many areas we need to clamp down on. More than anything, defunding the WHO is a strong ideological stance that shows the US government will not fund or tolerate actions that infringe on medical freedoms.

The United States already provides around 16% of the funding for the World Health Organization even though it failed to protect public health and clearly displayed its favor for China. They have done very little to improve public health over the past couple of decades and spent a lot of time in the 2020s pushing ineffective vaccines and scrambling for more power. Even if the WHO were a good or neutral organization, it is not our responsibility to fund every foreign country or organization that claims that it is doing good in the world. Most importantly, we definitely should not fund organizations that are working against our interests, which is the case with the WHO.

Nothing has happened to the WHO, CDC, or FDA after all of their deceptive actions. Anthony Fauci has lied to Congress and nothing has happened. These groups all have no shame and have continued to push forward to gain as much power as possible.



The WHO already has plans to move forward with a vaccine treaty and will likely continue to gain global power until more countries push back. The WHO has already expressed the issues it has with the United States moving away from the WHO and has noted that China would just fill in the vacuum. At the same time, it continued making preparations in 2024, even after it declared that Covid was over in 2023, to prepare for the next pandemic.

The WHO’s latest WHO Pandemic agreement has very dystopian language, focusing on a “One Health Approach” and it also strongly justifies digital surveillance. As we have seen in the 2020s, these surveillance systems that they praise can also be used for other nefarious purposes, and it is clear that public health has been the greatest pretext to bring in more digital surveillance in societies to crush their civil liberties.





The WHO is clearly a much more dangerous organization than it was in the early 2020s. China has much stronger control of the organization, and individuals like Fauci who have joined forces to perform gain-of-function research globally are still free to roam. At this point, it is clear that the WHO could even be considered a major national security threat. Why should we fund an organization that harms our own national security?