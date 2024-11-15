In 2026, America will celebrate its independence from Great Britain in a quarter millennial since it declared religious and God-given freedom by settlers who fled across the shining seas. After a landslide victory of both electoral votes and the popular votes to capture the U.S. presidency for his second (possibly the third term for those who feel the last election was rigged), Donald J. Trump is planning a 250th birthday for America, calling it an “American State Fair.”

Interestingly, there are rumors that Trump will potentially gut the IRS, eliminate taxes in lieu of tariffs, and shut down many corrupt state departments including the FDA, NIH, CIA, FBI and more with a nod to the Declaration of Independence of 1776 which encapsulates the concerns of North American colonists who were at odds with the Brits over taxation and frontier policies.

A Birthday Bash to Celebrate Freedom

To celebrate our freedom since 1776,Trump says he will convene a White House Task Force called, “Salute to America 250.” An entire year of festivities will begin on Memorial Day in 2025 and continue into 2026 There will be pavilions that promote the “glory of every state in the union.” He expects millions of visitors from around the world to attend the fair set to be at the Iowa State Fair Grounds, in the heartland of America. Elon Musk says that the idea is “awesome,” and others commented, saying that the world will see our shared values and strengths.

Trump wants to work with state governors to feature science, sports, and other state-specific strengths to highlight a diversity of strengths among states within the U.S. His aim is to create a shard vision of the future and to show pride in our collective American history. The full list of panned events for the fair has yet to be shared.

Trump also wants to host sporting events that feature high-school sports athletes who excel in a given activity.

Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa says that the state is ready to host the year-long celebration on its historic fair grounds. The grounds are the largest in the state, internationally acclaimed for fires held in the state’s history, and owned by one of the oldest and largest agricultural industrial expositions in the U.S.

A Garden to Celebrate America’s Best

Trump also wants to commission artists to celebrate the greatest Americans of all time to be represented as statues in an American garden. This garden was proposed one before, but Joe Biden revoked the executive order to create the National Garden of Heroes. Notable figures planned for the garden are Kobe Bryant, Sitting Bull, Amelia Earhart, Muhammad Ali, and Johnny Cash.

Trump plans to begin planning for this epic, 250th American birthday bash on day one after his inauguration.

Trump is Taking a Note From President Ford

In 1976, President Gerald Ford presided over a 200th anniversary of the American Revolution. He also instituted a bicentennial celebration that included the running of the American Freedom, nautical parades, and a U.S. parade with special guests that, ironically, included Queen Elizabeth. Ford is credited with creating cohesion in a divided country following the Watergate Scandal with President Nixon, potentially instigated by the CIA.

Are you ready for the greatest party of all time?

I think that must be what Joe Biden is so excited about!