For far too long, Somali gangs have been running amok in our country. Amid their DEPRAVED violent acts, these thugs remain most prevalent in Minnesota.

Over the years, they’ve terrorized American citizens with human trafficking, money laundering, and even funding TERRORISM.

This isn’t sustainable. It’s certainly not safe.

Moving forward, we the people must be AWARE of the danger these Somali gangs pose.

Thankfully, President Trump is all over it.

Unlike the Biden regime and other Democrats, Trump won’t let American citizens suffer at the hands of foreign criminals.

In late November, the president made a HUGE announcement about Somali gangs that has just about everyone talking!

Taking Out the Trash Once and For All