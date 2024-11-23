Conservatives far and wide are praising Donald Trump for his cabinet selections. Trump recently made waves when selecting Dr. Oz as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator.

The selection was endorsed by Rand Paul (R – Ky) among others.

Dr. Oz to the Rescue

Dr. Oz was selected for several reasons. For one, he is a marketable personality. Perhaps more importantly, he has an elite medical background. Oz worked as a cardiothoracic surgeon. He also worked as a public health advocate.

Trump, Paul, and others across the political spectrum agree Oz’s selfless service to the American public makes him worthy of the prestigious CMS post. Oz will begin his government stint this January.

“America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again. He is an eminent Physician, Heart Surgeon, Inventor, and World-Class Communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades.” – Trump on the Dr. Oz selection

Oz, a revered physician and Columbia University professor emeritus, is most famous for his role as host of a daytime talk show. The program, titled “The Dr. Oz Show”, was touted by none other than Oprah prior to its massive mainstream success.

Oz has admitted some of the health products and strategies he recommended on his show weren’t sufficiently backed by data. However, his spirit is altruistic. The vast majority of the show’s health advice was supported by extensive peer-reviewed studies.

The political left will undoubtedly criticize Oz as a quack. Lefties insist the doctor relies on pseudoscience including alternative medicine and unproven homeopathy. However, Oz’s legions of fans disagree.

Oz’s Roller Coaster Foray Into Politics

Oz ended his TV show in 2022 when he decided to serve the public in a more formal role. Oz ran for a Pennsylvania Senate seat as a Republican. Though Oz lost the race to John Fetterman, he won America’s hearts and minds in the process.

Oz’s willingness to sacrifice his self-interest in service of others paved a path toward his current post as Trump’s CMS administrator. In that role, he will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nation’s new secretary of Health and Human Services.

"Dr. Oz will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake.” – President-elect Donald Trump

The collaboration between Oz and RFK Jr. will be interesting to observe as the two disagree on the controversial topic of vaccine efficacy. Oz and RFK Jr. do not see eye-to-eye on the vaccine issue yet it appears they have common ground on other matters. It is this spirit of unity that will help Americans improve their collective condition.

Here’s the harsh reality of America’s dire health situation: half the country has become obese after becoming addicted to salty, sugar-laden food, and technology. The healthcare system has become egregiously expensive.

Oz’s New Role is Taking Shape

The cost of healthcare combined with the high frequency of treatment has put a massive dent in the nation’s strained budget. Oz is now challenged with improving the nation’s health while cutting healthcare costs.

The hope is that Oz will be a pioneer in the push to incentivize healthy living. A transition to health-positive behaviors will prevent disease and minimize healthcare spending. Oz will also be tasked with reducing fraud and waste within government healthcare programs.

Though few are aware of it, Medicare and Medicaid constitute one-third of the country’s aggregate spending on healthcare. Moreover, national healthcare costs constitute one quarter of the country’s total budget.

Oz Will be Responsible for Half of Americans’ Healthcare

Oz, a winner of nine Emmy Awards for his daytime TV program, will put his knowledge into action in less than two months. His role at CMS is important as it oversees or operates the healthcare of 50% of the nation’s citizens.

In addition to overseeing Medicaid and Medicare, Oz will also govern the CHIP program. CHIP is an acronym short for Children’s Health Insurance Program. Moreover, Oz will also be charged with managing the egregiously complex Obamacare marketplace.

Oz will be directly responsible for controlling $1.6 trillion of nationwide spending. The Dr. Oz Show was Mehmet’s national audition similar to Trump’s audition on The Apprentice.

Trump worked wonders when given a chance to lead back in 2016. Let’s hope Dr. Oz does the same in 2025 and beyond.