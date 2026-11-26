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Every year before Thanksgiving, the President of the United States does something no other leader in the world does. He stands at a podium and pardons a turkey.

This year, President Trump carried on the tradition by pardoning two birds from West Virginia, Freedom and Feathers, at a ceremony held at the new White House helipad. “I will grant a full, absolute and unconditional pardon,” he told them, meaning the birds will live out their days in comfort. They’re headed for retirement at Texas A&M University.

The White House counts this as the 79th turkey pardoning, a tradition that traces back to 1947.

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The history is part of the fun. In 1947, the National Turkey Federation began presenting a turkey to President Harry Truman. Records suggest those birds were headed for the dinner table, not a pardon. Long before that, a famous story from Abraham Lincoln’s White House says he spared a turkey intended for Christmas dinner after his son Tad pleaded for its life. The formal pardon didn’t become an annual event until 1989, when George H.W. Bush declared a turkey pardoned on the spot.

Since then, every president has kept it going. Trump has now held six ceremonies of his own.

Why does a silly tradition stick around for so long?

Because it reminds us that even in the middle of a loud, divided political season, there’s room for a moment of grace. A pardon, even for a turkey, is a small picture of mercy.

And that’s really what Thanksgiving is about. It’s a holiday built on gratitude, and gratitude starts with faith. Lincoln himself proclaimed a national day of thanksgiving in 1863, calling on Americans to give thanks to God in the middle of a terrible war. That tradition didn’t begin with a feast. It began with people who looked at what they had been given and said thank you.

The best place to practice that is at home. Around a table with the people you love, you slow down. You say grace. You hold hands, tell stories, and remember who got you here.

Isn’t that what we’re all really thankful for?

Faith and family are the foundation under everything else we care about. They’re what make the other fights worth fighting.

That’s why we’re celebrating them this Thanksgiving. The Donald Trump Substack follows the news, the moments, and the stories shaping the country, and we bring you the full picture.

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