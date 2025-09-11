President Trump is planning to sign an executive order to “help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections.” The order will ban mail-in voting. He also wants to require Voter ID.

“I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly ‘Inaccurate,’ Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES,” Trump posted on Truth Social in August.

“WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections,” Trump added.

Trump tried to implement mandatory voter ID by executive order earlier this year and, as he predicted, was strongly opposed.

In April, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia shot down portions of the EO related to voter identification requirements.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, a Bill Clinton appointee, ruled that Trump did not have the authority to issue the EO because the Constitution gives control of election regulations to Congress and states.

"Consistent with that allocation of power,” Kollar-Kotelly wrote, “Congress is currently debating legislation that would affect many of the changes the President purports to order."

"No statutory delegation of authority to the Executive Branch permits the President to short-circuit Congress’s deliberative process by executive order," she continued.

If we wait much longer for Congress to ensure fair elections, it will be too late. Jesus said, “Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.”

Guess what? The nation is divided. One side is appalled by the notion of election integrity, while the other demands it become a reality. Which side are you on?

Flashback

After the bungled 2020 election, Texas filed a motion with the U.S. Supreme Court to file a complaint against the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

The motion claimed “changes made in election rules governing absentee ballots in those states by ‘non-legislative actors’ violated the Constitution and ‘cumulatively preclude knowing who legitimately won the 2020 election and threaten to cloud all future elections.’”

Put another way, Texas alleged that four states’ elections violated the Constitution and were therefore invalid. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked that Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin hold new elections to determine which candidate rightfully won.

It didn’t happen. But that doesn't mean Paxton’s claims were invalid. It means the U.S. Supreme Court punted because they didn't want to be seen as interfering with the election.

Congress is even more susceptible to political pressure than SCOTUS. Whichever way the wind blows, it follows.

One thing is for sure: The Left will do whatever it can—legal or otherwise, as shown above—to win elections. They will fight tooth and nail to block any effort that ensures election integrity.

Everybody Sees The Obvious

Trump’s renewed interest in fair elections may have been sparked by his recent summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

“You know, Vladimir Putin said something, one of the most interesting things,” Trump said in an interview with Sean Hannity.

“He said, ‘Your election [in 2020] was rigged because you have mail-in voting.’ He said, ‘Mail-in voting, every election.’ He said, ‘No country has mail-in voting. It’s impossible to have mail-in voting and have honest elections.’”

Nobody in their right mind would take Putin at his word—but that doesn't mean he’s lying.

France allowed mail-in voting from 1958 to 1975. It was banned in 1975. The French got rid of mail-in voting for the same reasons Trump wants to get rid of it now: It can and has permitted significant voter fraud.

The Heritage Foundation’s Hans von Spakovsky put it this way:

Ask yourself: If you won $500 million in the Powerball lottery, would you put your winning ticket into an envelope and trust the U.S. Postal Service to deliver it to the state agency that administers the lottery? Or would you want to deliver your ticket personally to lottery officials to ensure that they received it and acknowledge that you are the owner of that ticket? The answer is pretty obvious to just about anyone. So why would we want to encourage voters to cast their ballots through the mail or place them in unsupervised, unsecured “drop” boxes instead of voting in person in a polling place?

The questions, of course, are rhetorical. Only an idiot or a Marxist would argue for wide-open elections where cheaters can thrive.

There’s always going to be cheaters. When it comes to voting integrity, the best you can hope for is not making the cheating easy.

The Left loves to call Trump “dictator” or “totalitarian,” but how many dictators want to secure voter integrity to have fair elections?

Now ask yourself why the Left fights so hard against it.