From Donald Trump's Desk

Demos’s ReStack
12h

Congress todo: make election day a federal holiday. Call it let’s say Citizenship Day. Ban mail-in-balloting nationwide. Restore integrity to elections.

Legal citizens todo: get up early and proudly go in person to your local polling place, offer a ride to your neighbor who needs it, show your ID and confirm your right to vote and cast your paper ballot. Take rest of day off to enjoy your Citizenship Day.

Michelle Lockard
12h

Yes! Thank you, POTUS!!

