Do you ever wonder how the very same pundits that claimed Donald Trump was desperate for war with Iran now claim they never said it?

Those pundits were lying about that 24/7 throughout Trump’s presidency. Trump just called them out on Truth Social.

The post is scathing. It lambasts “the fake news punditocracy” for claiming Donald Trump wanted to bomb Iran from day one. Trump also reminded readers those liars rigged polls too, which he directly tied into the 2020 presidential election steal.

He didn’t stop there.

What happens when a president refuses to be convinced by the deep state’s drum beat of war?

Trump’s message clearly states what will happen. “These are the same people who rigged the 2020 presidential election with phony polls!”, he writes. That is absolutely correct.

The media deliberately published false poll results to discourage voter turnout and to prop up Joe Biden. And now they are using the exact same tactics on foreign policy.

How many times have we heard the pundits crying about World War III because of the Soleimani airstrike? Trump ordered the airstrike after decades of Iranian terrorist attacks against Americans.

No endless wars. Only targeted justice. The fake news crowd lost its collective mind. Iran quickly backed off.

What’s the strategy moving forward?

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