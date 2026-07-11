From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump's Desk

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Larry Storer's avatar
Larry Storer
7h

Cultural Marxism has been behind the News / media gor many years!

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Bill Lukens's avatar
Bill Lukens
9h

Exactly why was Trump so honored? You explained Muhammad Ali and Rosa Parks. What was Trump's accomplishment concerning Ellis Island?

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