If you were aware that a genocide was developing, would you intervene?

That is the question posed to Donald Trump. Instead of letting the injustice occur, our president is speaking out. He might even order American military action.

If the genocide of Christians in Nigeria doesn’t end, the killers will feel the wrath of American military might.

Does that mean boots on the ground?

If necessary, so be it.

The Nigerian Genocide Echoes the Holocaust

No one is certain as to how many Christians have been slaughtered in Nigeria. Trump has described the killings as a “horrific mass slaughter” at the hands of radical Islamists.

“The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening.” – President Trump

Why, exactly, are Islamicists in Nigeria killing innocent Christians?

The answer is the same as it has always been: Christianity and Islam struggle to coexist within the same boundaries.

It appears the Crusades never ended.

Trump’s Logic in Intervening

If Trump doesn’t step in to protect Christians, there’s a chance the entirety of them will be wiped out, rendering Nigeria a 100% Muslim state. The tragedy would be reminiscent of the Holocaust, meaning American intervention is justified.

Here’s what Trump knows: at least a thousand Nigerian Christians have been slaughtered.

They were killed for honoring a God other than Allah.

“I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN” — But that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!” – President Trump

