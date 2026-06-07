For those who are asking themselves what it will take for his critics to realize that Donald Trump is the true leader of all serious challenges to the Washington machine, we should be reminded of the most recent spate of charges claiming he is propping up the uniparty system.

However, records show that Trump repeatedly supports candidates who are outside of business as usual and who prioritize both border security and an independent economy.

Figures such as Marjorie Taylor Greene who attack Trump for abandoning fundamental principles (such as immigration priorities, free trade, and exposing layers of unelected influences that shape policy), clearly expose why those claims are false. Following her comments on this matter, Greene responded to the attacks directly.

As she outlined below, she demonstrated that the actual object of the criticism was anyone that is still fighting the old guard. The inside scoop is available to subscribers.