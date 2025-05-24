For far too many years, big pharma managed to keep everyday Americans in a stranglehold. The costs of prescription drugs that people need for survival are too expensive and climbing on a consistent basis.

All the while, big pharma is taking more and more shortcuts. They’re opting out of due diligence and refusing to make sure their medications are truly safe.

We saw this with the COVID vaccines. These shots were infamously rushed to market in a matter of months without the necessary tests. To date, thousands of Americans have died from COVID vaccine injuries and many others are dealing with lifelong health complications.

As pharmaceutical companies increase the costs of their products, folks can’t afford the hikes. Inflation is a major factor in this, especially given the rise of interest rates and general cost of living expenses.

Thankfully, President Trump has intervened to put an end to this once and for all. This is apparent through a recent executive order he signed to lower pharmaceutical prices for everyday Americans.

This Provides Necessary Breathing Room For the Country

Under Trump’s executive order, pharmaceutical companies have 30 days to bring down their consumer costs. The president ordered big pharma to specifically analyze the prices that citizens of other nations are paying. This provides a great blueprint for these companies to work with.

According to the data, Americans are often paying more than three times more for prescription drugs as folks overseas. In his executive order, pharmaceutical companies are warned that if they don’t take tangible steps to lower consumer costs, they’ll face penalties.

The Trump administration may also opt to import certain prescription drugs from other countries, such as the United Kingdom. Export restrictions are on the table as well.

30 days is more than enough time for pharmaceutical companies to come together and figure things out. No matter what they tell the public, there’s no reason why they can’t comply with the president’s executive order.

This requirement of big pharma has been a long time coming and a lot of Americans are praising Trump for taking action.

Pharmaceutical Companies Are Already Kicking and Screaming

Predictably, big pharma doesn’t want to bring down costs for consumers.

In response to the president’s executive order, these companies claim that current prices are necessary for “investments” in medical cures or treatments. That’s only the beginning of their excuses, though.

Big pharma is likewise attributing lower medical costs in other countries to cutting corners.

At the end of the day, we can’t take any of these companies at face value. They’ve proven time and time again that enriching themselves comes first and foremost. Big pharma will say - and do - just about anything to maintain the status quo, even when it comes at Americans’ expense.

They’re Already Preparing Lawsuits Against Trump

Big pharma companies don’t want to play ball with the Trump administration and cut into their sizable profits. Because of this, they’re gearing up to sue the president in the hopes of nullifying his executive order.

Much of this litigation is expected to arrive after the 30 day window given to pharmaceutical companies by Trump. Once these groups refuse to lower their prices and the White House moves forward with punitive consequences, that’s when big pharma will initiate lawsuits.

However, the Trump administration isn’t alone in this fight. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) went on the record, stating they’ll be a “proud partner” in the president’s fight to make pharmaceuticals more cost effective for Americans.

In a public statement, the FTC also claimed big pharma has been ripping off consumers for far too long. Thankfully, that ends now, regardless of what corporations or other members of the establishment have to say about it.

This is Just the Beginning For Big Pharma

When it comes to reining in these pharmaceutical companies, lowering prices is only the tip of the iceberg.

Thanks to the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, vaccine manufacturers are immune from financial and legal consequences when their products injure Americans. This has been a problem since 1986 and our country is worse off for it.

It’s these sorts of laws that paved the way for big pharma to feel as though they’re above the law. Zero financial or legal accountability for vaccine manufacturers ultimately opened the door to massive corruption in the healthcare industry.

This has a ripple effect that extends far beyond immunizations, too.

Whenever a group or industry is able to get special treatment, it impacts every decision they make. President Trump’s recent executive order is the first step towards holding big pharma accountable and putting the American people first.

In the weeks and months to come, there will be many more statements (and actions) from the Trump administration, the FTC, and pharmaceutical companies. Given the latter’s intention to fight a presidential executive order to lower consumer costs, the Supreme Court may ultimately have the final say in how everything ends.