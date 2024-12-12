In 2018 President Donald Trump signed the Executive Order “Establishment of a White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative” that made it clear religious freedom was a priority in his administration.

On the contrary–in what can be seen as a critical mistake in her presidential bid–Kamala Harris failed to show up at the influential 79th Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City. The charitable event has raised millions of dollars for nonprofit Catholic organizations in the Archdiocese of New York.

Harris also made it clear that “she would oppose religious exemptions in abortion laws if elected president and emphasized that she would not make concessions to Republicans [or Catholics] on the issue.”

In short, Harris is pro-abortion while Trump is pro-America–the original America that was built on a Judeo-Christian foundation, not a Leftist New America that would be a triumph of the culture of death.

Pope Francis, the left-leaning pontiff who oftentimes appears more focused on the things of the world than the things of God, weighed in on the 2024 U.S. Presidential election by saying voters had to choose between the “lesser of two evils” when it came to Trump or Harris.

The pope said, “Both of them are against life, both the one who throws out migrants and the one who kills children.”

The choice for most Americans–Catholic, Evangelical, and everyone else–was overwhelmingly not a choice between two evils but rather saving America from a leftist onslaught that would bring her to her knees.

By and large, Americans see open borders as evil because they invite the kind of chaos Leftists need to implement their neo-Marxist plan to make America a socialist dystopia. On the other hand, they are pro-legal migration, so Pope Francis may as well leave migrants out of it.

Harris was counting on radical feminists’ pro-abortion slogan of “my body, my voice” to carry her to victory, and in so doing ignored an unborn child’s right to a body or a choice–forever.

Pope Francis may have inadvertently tipped the scale in Trump’s favor by weighing in on the situation. Turning away illegal immigrants isn't evil; it’s necessary for the good of the nation. Killing unborn children because they might complicate a woman’s life–which the pope has likened to assassination–is on its face evil. Who advocates giving an open license to murdering babies?

The choice for conservative Catholic voters was clear: voting for Kamala Harris was out of the question. But would they vote for Trump?

Trump Calls For A Renewal of Catholic Value

Trump called for a renewal of the values “that the Catholic faithful live out each and every day in peace.” It couldn’t be more obvious that Trump supports the Catholic Church.

Is Trump talking about the same Catholic Church that Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi claim they belong to? Is he talking about Pope Francis, who met with Joe Biden and allowed Nancy Pelosi to take Communion even though both are staunch pro-abortion advocates?

Or is Trump talking about men like San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone who banned then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from taking Holy Communion at her home diocese?

Pelosi isn't just a strong supporter of abortion. She described herself at Georgetown University meeting as “a rabid supporter of a woman’s right to choose,” in effect advocating for a license to murder helpless unborn babies indiscriminately.

Or maybe Trump is addressing men like conservative Bishop Strickland of Tyler, Texas, who was removed from office by Pope Francis, or Frank Pavone, a rabid pro-life advocate who was defrocked while pro-LGBT priest–a contradiction in terms–James Martin received an award.

Whatever the case, American Catholics, who fall on both sides of the political spectrum, swung to the right when they voted for Trump to the tune of “nearly 18 points this cycle after going for President Biden in 2020.”

Brian Burch asserted that Catholics turning out for Trump was how he secured his second term in the White House. Burch is the President of CatholicVote.org.

"The Catholic vote is a large, multi-ethnic, working-class party made up of White voters and Hispanic voters and union voters," Burch said. "And I think you could make the case that it was Catholics that delivered this election to President Trump."

Burch wasn't exaggerating. Trump’s win “was the largest winning margin among Catholics for any candidate since the dawn of exit polling in 1972.”

Trump isn't Catholic but he loves the Catholic faith founded on the Deposit of Faith just like he loves the America built on the Constitution. Trump’s win was more than a win for America; he’s also doing his part to Make Catholicism Great Again.

Anybody who claims religion isn’t impacted by politics is naive. In the best of all possible worlds maybe the assertion would hold, but this isn’t the Garden of Eden. There are the ways things should be and the way they are.

Trump knows this. In America, one of the government’s primary duties is to protect religious freedom because it was from religious freedom that it was born.

But freedom isn’t a license to do whatever one pleases–no matter what the Leftists dream up. There are limits. For Catholics, those limits are delineated in the Deposit of Faith. In America, they are contained in the Constitution. The two aren’t as different as many would have you think.

Call it a mutual love.