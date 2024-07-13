Donald Trump recently went on record stating that there are only two genders: male and female. The woke left wants you to think otherwise. According to leftists, gender is a spectrum that one can slide across depending on personal sense of identity.

Trump Aims to Legally Define Sex

A second Trump administration will likely take action to define sex as either male or female. Though hermaphrodites certainly exist, they are the exception. In general, people have one sex organ, not both. Therefore, it makes sense to legally define men as men and women as women without any grey area.

If Trump’s team has its way, the United States Department of Health and Human Services will define an individual’s sex based on the genitalia they are born with. The purpose of establishing a legal definition of sex is to make it 100% consistent to be in accordance with laws that ban discrimination based on sex.

What about the argument that sex and gender are different? Sex refers to biological organs. Gender is more of a social construct. Gender is how one socially identifies, meaning there is the potential for gay men to act feminine and masculine women to be butch.

Blurring gender with sex is problematic, especially when it comes to legal battles determined by the language of civil rights laws.

Trump Takes Aim at Transgendered People

If Trump is re-elected and his administration successfully reclassifies sex as strictly male and female, he will receive backlash. In particular, the transgender community will oppose the narrow definition of sex. Such a binary classification would prevent more than a million transgender Americans from becoming legally recognized as anything beyond their designated birth sex.

Transgender people argue that genitalia, chromosomes and hormones do not always manifest in a binary manner. There is the potential for babies to be born with genitalia that is ambiguous. Such individuals sometimes choose gender assignment surgery. There is even the possibility for those born with two x chromosomes to have a gene for male genitalia.

Though the anomalies above certainly exist, their mere existence does not justify blurring the lines between the sexes. The bottom line is specific sex categories are necessary for legal purposes. The left is unwilling to narrowly define gender, ultimately making it difficult for laws to be enforced. Moreover, the failure to establish two genders also makes it difficult for judges to hand down rulings in sex discrimination cases.

The Gender Distinction is Rooted in Christianity

Though former President Trump has denied any connection to Project 2025, there is the potential for the initiative to influence his next presidential term. Project 2025 ideas are rooted in the Christian tradition that shaped our nation’s laws.

There is no getting around the fact that the Bible references the first man in Adam and the first woman in Eve. Eve was made out of one of Adam’s ribs.

Though human genetics have since changed, giving rise to the anomalies of hermaphroditism, those are exceptions. Such exceptions to the norm of human biology should not upend the entirety of society and law.

Trump has promised to punish doctors who perform gender-affirming care to those under the age of 18. The former president also promised to encourage schools to teach kids about the importance of the nuclear family. Nuclear families are the bedrock of a successful society as they include mothers and fathers.

Trump indicated he would direct several federal agencies to halt gender-affirming care for those under 18. According to the former President, such care equates to mutilation and child abuse. The icing on the cake is Trump’s promise to bar federal agencies from promoting the concept of gender transition and sex at any age.

Science Within Reason

The mission is clear: establish scientific and legal clarity on sex. A clear division between men and women prevents unfair sports competitions, sexual abuse in bathrooms and social upheaval.

It is clear that science and technology have gone too far. Now is the time to admit that a clear distinction between the sexes is better for the greater good of society.

Ideally, Trump would halt all sex reassignment surgeries until the age of 25 when the brain has fully developed. However, a ban on minors’ transgender surgeries and also transgender policies aimed at them will suffice.