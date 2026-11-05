Trump Just Reposted JFK’s Warning About a Ruthless Conspiracy

Get 76% off for 1 year

JFK told the American Newspaper Publishers Association in 1961 that the country faced a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy. It relied on infiltration instead of invasion. Subversion instead of elections. Intimidation instead of free choice.

Trump just put that speech back in front of millions of Americans.

The timing is hard to ignore. Democrats just swept the midterms yesterday. They flipped seats in deep-red states. They took the House and the Senate. The media is calling it a historic rebuke. What it actually looks like is the exact playbook JFK described—subversion dressed up as democracy.

Paid subscribers get every new post. America is 250 years old. This should have been the year we elected Patriots, not more more Communists.

Get 76% off for 1 year

JFK was furious after the Bay of Pigs. His own intelligence people had lied to him. He walked on stage and said the quiet part out loud: a tightly knit machine combining military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, and political operations was operating beyond the reach of voters.

Sixty-five years later the machine is still running. It spent years on Russiagate, lawfare, two impeachments, and media blackouts. Yesterday it delivered a blue wave that reached into Trump strongholds. The same outlets that spent years calling deep-state talk a conspiracy theory are now celebrating the results.

Trump did not add commentary when he reposted the clip. He did not need to. The speech does the work.

This is the same pattern that has run through American politics for decades. Secretive power centers decide outcomes first. Elections come later, if at all. The midterms yesterday fit the script. Voters in red states woke up to Democratic senators and governors they never expected. The machine treated the ballot box as one more tool of subversion rather than a real check on its power.

We are celebrating America’s 250th birthday throughout the rest of the year. The country that began with a rejection of unaccountable power is watching the same problem play out again. JFK named it. Trump just reminded everyone.

Right now you can get 76% off for the year.

Get 76% off for 1 year