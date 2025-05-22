The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has quite a grim history. This agency historically funded numerous questionable activities and experiments over the years, like gain of function research. Making matters worse, the NIH and its leaders went above and beyond to hide their actions from the American people.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and former NIH director Francis Collins are two prime examples of this. Both establishment officials lied about using taxpayer money to subsidize gain of function research in China.

Only after being repeatedly called out and presented with contrary evidence did they admit what they’d done. The NIH is also part of the larger healthcare establishment that’s repeatedly proven itself to be untrustworthy.

However, all of this is changing with President Trump back in the White House. One of the clearest signs proving this is the NIH shutting down an inhumane beagle torture facility.

They Never Should Have Opened This To Begin With

Jay Bhattacharya, the new director of the NIH under Trump, made a very important announcement in early May.

Bhattacharya declared that the NIH officially shut down the agency’s final laboratory in which beagles endured torturous experiments. Multiple reports indicate that over the years, thousands of innocent beagles were subjected to horrific, painful treatment before being put to death.

It’s high time the NIH stopped being complicit in this.

Thankfully, they’re not the only government organization backing away from animal torture. Other groups, like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are also putting a stop to vicious experiments on animals.

As great as it is to see this ending, we’d be remiss not to recall where all of these cruel experiments started.

All Roads Lead Back to Fauci

Given the massive harm that Anthony Fauci imposed on America in the name of stopping COVID, it’s no shock that he’s involved in animal torture.

A White Coat Waste report shines a light on exactly what Fauci sanctioned and facilitated. Under his purview, the NIH locked dogs in cages with diseased sandflies and purposefully gave dogs tick infections.

If that wasn’t bad enough, these beagles also had their vocal cords severed, all in the name of supposed scientific advancements. It goes without saying that none of this was necessary to improve science as we know it.

There are plenty of ways to conduct studies and learn more information without torturing helpless animals. However, in light of what we know about Fauci, his lack of regard for living creatures (and the pain they felt during these vicious experiments) is very much on brand.

Fauci Needs to Face the Music For This