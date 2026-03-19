Trump is Just Saying About Immigration What BILL CLINTON Said Back in the ‘90s

Watch the video above to see a comparison between Trump's statements and Bill Clinton from the '90s.

America’s southern border has been a problem dating back to the days before Eisenhower took office.

“Ike” as he was affectionately called, rounded up Mexicans illegally residing in the United States and sent them home.

Bill Clinton and Barack Obama did the same.

Why isn’t the mainstream media telling the truth about Clinton and Obama’s hardline immigration stance?

A liberal agenda.

When Democrats and Republicans do the exact same thing it’s portrayed acceptable for one party and downright evil for the other.

It’s a phenomenon similar to the “Doublespeak” of the authoritarian regime portrayed in George Orwell’s 1984 novel.

Clinton’s Anti-immigration Stance was Popular in the 90s

Both Democrats and Republicans lauded Bill Clinton after his 1995 speech about illegal immigration. Clinton made no secret of the fact that a silent invasion was occurring.

What changed in the years since?

The man in office and his party affiliation. Democrats and even some Republicans are quick to tear Donald Trump down simply because he’s a Republican.

“They are being released by the tens of thousands into our communities, with no regard for the impact on public safety or resources.” - Trump