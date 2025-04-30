For the better part of a decade, President Trump has consistently put himself in harm’s way to look out for America’s best interests. Whether it’s through bringing down the costs of living or securing the southern border, he never ever backs down.

With the president now serving his second term in the White House, those who hate this country are more desperate than ever. Right now, their modus operandi is spreading lies about Trump and hoping these lies stick.

As we’ve seen before, things aren’t going to work out that way. For starters, Americans are more aware than ever of the lengths the establishment will go to. Secondly, it’s easier than ever to find out the truth and debunk propaganda from the far left.

One of the latest lies being spread about Trump is that he’s not fit to serve the Oval Office. Trump’s political opponents would even have you think his health is a liability to the country.

In actuality, though, Trump just received one of his best bills of health from a top physician.

The Numbers Speak For Themselves