Land is valuable for reasons beyond square footage. Everyone enjoys a large living space yet natural resources on and below land matter just as much.

President Trump is targeting Greenland not only for its land mass but its resources and strategic position on the map.

The fact that Greenland has refreshingly cool summers while the United States bakes in the sweltering heat makes the island even more desirable.

Trump’s Power Move is Taking Shape

Though Trump is unlikely to order American troops to invade Greenland, he’ll make a lucrative offer.

There’s no sense spilling blood when we can purchase a country laden with natural resources worth enough to eventually cover exponentially more than the country’s acquisition cost.

The same logic applies to Venezuela.

Trump wisely removed the nation’s tyrant from office, restoring democracy, and garnering goodwill from the Venezuelan people.

