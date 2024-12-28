Let it be known: Donald Trump is out to shrink the bureaucratic state. The ever-expanding bureaucracy is akin to a termite infestation that eats away at a home’s foundation. Termite infestations eventually lead to complete structural collapse unless exterminated.

Donald Trump is ready and willing to exterminate the bureaucracy.

The extermination will take the form of the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE for short. The team of Trump, Elon Musk, and Vivek Ramaswamy will make government efficient again.

The DOGE Trio is Here to Save America

Ramaswamy, the co-leader of DOGE, recently explained how Trump will use his executive power to whittle down the bureaucracy to the bare minimum.

"First is - we want to go right in through executive action to do the failures of the executive branch that need to be addressed. The people who we elect to run the government - they're NOT the ones who actually run the government. It's the unelected bureaucrats in the administrative state - that was CREATED through executive action... it's gonna be FIXED through executive action." - Ramaswamy

In other words, DOGE will gut the bureaucracy. That gutting is a long time coming considering how bloated Uncle Sam has become.

The seemingly infinite number of bureaucrats and administrators cashing beltway checks has reached the level of absurdity. Those bureaucrats are also a large part of the reason why the nation’s debt ballooned from a couple trillion in the 80s to $35 trillion today.

Trump and DOGE Need Assistance From Congress

Though the Republicans now control the executive branch, the House of Representatives and the Senate, their majority is slim. The push to gut the nation of its overpaid administrators, agencies, and regulators will require a helping hand.

"That can be achieved without Congress. Score some early wins. THEN you look at those bigger portions of the federal budget that need to be addressed one-by-one. How can the president of the United States - who's been elected with a historic mandate - actually DO the things that voters voted for? They haven't voted for incremental change. We have voted for SWEEPING change, and the voters actually deserve to get it.” – Ramaswamy

There will likely be one or a couple Republican detractors within Congress. However, there is also the potential for several Democrats to side with Trump and DOGE.

In the end, rebellious moderate Republicans who deviate from the party might be offset by moderate Dems who favor cost cuts.

It’s Time for Bureaucrats to Pack Their Bags

If Trump is successful, he will eliminate much of the federal bureaucracy to restructure agencies or eliminate them altogether. DOGE has already cut funding for planned parenthood, National Public Radio, and Public Broadcasting Stations.

Ramaswamy is on the record stating he will use DOGE to trim a whopping 75% of federal employees. However, in the spirit of honesty it must be noted that DOGE is not a federal department.

Nor will DOGE function within the government. Rather, DOGE will provide guidance from outside of the beltway.

It is best to think of DOGE as an objective and critical “eye in the sky” operating at 30,000 feet above D.C. DOGE will observe government from afar, highlight opportunities for efficiency and recommend cuts to save taxpayer dollars.

Cost cutting proposals will likely be submitted directly to the White House Office of Management and Budget. The last remaining challenge is to get Congress on board with the proposed cuts.

Trump is a Master Delegator

Though Trump enjoys spending his free time playing golf, he is clearly willing to work. Part of serving in the capacity of the chief executive of the land is delegating work and authority to others.

The political left insists such delegation is laziness. In reality, it is intelligence.

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies—essential to the ‘Save America’ movement.” – Trump

As is often said, the quickest and most efficient way of learning something is to ask someone smarter than oneself.

Trump is intelligent yet he readily admits Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are two of the savviest people in the United States. Both entrepreneurs launched successful businesses that made them billionaires.

The Era of DOGE is Now Upon Us

It won’t be long until DOGE submits its cost-cutting suggestions to Congress. Trump, the author of The Art of the Deal, will be tasked with reaching a consensus among lawmakers. It is that dealmaking in the halls of Congress that will help American government return to efficiency.

Look for DOGE to get off to a hot start and become a mainstay of beltway oversight. Fast forward a couple decades and future Americans might even credit DOGE with saving the nation.