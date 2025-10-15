The nation’s “swamp” residents are those insiders.

As evidenced by the infamous Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker on X, replicating Nancy Pelosi’s stock trades is quite lucrative.

Instead of making Congress members’ trades public knowledge, we should ban them from insider trading.

Some go as far as demanding federal lawmakers not be allowed to trade stocks at all.

Donald Trump Speaks for the People

Pelosi has been one of the nation’s top traders for several years simply because she is connected.

Like other members of Congress, Pelosi gets the inside scoop on laws and economic news before anyone else.

According to President Trump, lawmakers should not capitalize on their inherent advantage.

As Elon Musk astutely noted, it would be a better idea to hike lawmakers’ salaries than allow them to trade freely.