Though the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know it, the Chinese have slid into a totalitarian police state. Chinese life, characterized by ubiquitous surveillance and social credit scores, is heavily controlled by the state.

In the age of globalism, you might find yourself wondering if nations matter. Feminists, historians, and political scientists agree nationalism has the potential to lead to war.

Patriots insist it is better to build from within, investing in a nation’s taxpayers as opposed to outsiders.

President Trump is in the patriot camp. The Don made his nationalist stance quite clear when choosing to ban Chinese nationals from American colleges.

The Ban on Chinese Students is a Win for America

If you were to believe college professors and leftists, you would be brainwashed into thinking the world is a budding global utopia. Academic elitists in ivory towers are fond of arguing national boundaries are arbitrary distinctions.

In contrast, nationalists like Trump are hyper-aware of the threats from outside the country. There are significant ideological differences between the United States and the nations that comprise the Eastern hemisphere.

