Do you believe Trump will free the J6ers tomorrow?

In an interview with Kristen Welker on Meet the Press, President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to pardon most January 6th defendants “on day one.”

Since that day four years ago, Democrats and the media establishment have relentlessly pushed the “insurrection” narrative. But here’s the thing: there was no insurrection. That narrative is as phony as the narrative that the Biden laptop was “Russian disinformation” or that COVID didn’t come from a U.S. government lab in China.

The Deep State has been pulling these stunts for years in this country—probably going back to the JFK and RFK assassinations. With the incoming Trump administration and his watchdog picks Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel, could the Deep State’s control of the public imagination finally be coming to an end?

That might be too much to hope for. But pardoning the January 6th defendants would be a great start.

Bombshell DOJ report; Wray resigns

Four years after January 6, 1,580 people have been charged, with over 150 sentenced to prison. But what if it was a setup?

On December 12, the Department of Justice released a damning report contradicting earlier claims that no undercover FBI agents were present at the Capitol on January 6. The report revealed the presence of 26 “confidential human sources,” essentially FBI operatives working undercover. Four of these sources entered the Capitol, while 13 others entered restricted areas.

In other words, the Capitol on January 6 was teeming with federal agents. Their role wasn’t to protect Americans but to infiltrate, radicalize, and justify the Bureau’s existence. It’s a familiar playbook: fabricate threats, then claim credit for foiling them to secure more funding and power.

This isn’t about keeping America safe from terrorism. It’s about the FBI ensuring its own job security.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, who previously denied the presence of undercover agents, resigned just one day before the DOJ report was released, confirming he lied under oath. During a Congressional hearing, Wray had the following exchange with Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA):

Higgins: Did you have confidential human sources dressed as Trump supporters inside the Capitol on January 6 before the doors were opened? Wray: Again, I have to be very careful about what I say... Higgins: It should be a simple “no.” Can you not tell the American people that no confidential sources were present?

There was no insurrection

Kash Patel, Trump’s pick to serve as Director of the FBI, has expressed strong skepticism of the January 6th narrative. He noted on a podcast that if you can prove that the government had undercover operatives and informants, then you prove that there was no insurrection. Well, the DOJ has now admitted this. Patel knows this, and the FBI must be shaking in their boots. As he said:

“As a former federal prosecutor and a public defender in a lot of these types of cases, what you need to show is whether or not the FBI and government agents were using undercover operatives and informants on the day of January 6th. Once you prove that, then you defeat the insurrection narrative with the FBI's own documentation.”

In fact, the thousands of hours of video footage from that day reveals there was no “coup.” The video snippets that were shown on an endless loop in the mainstream media are not representative of that day. They are the outliers. When you look at the entire footage, what you see is a large group of peaceful people. They are walking respectfully around the Capitol, taking selfies, picking up items that had been knocked over—and praying.

The so-called “QAnon Shaman,” Navy veteran Jacob Chansley, can be seen being led around the Capitol by police officers. As Tucker Carlson noticed, these cops are more than courteous. They open doors for him before he leads all assembled in a group prayer and thanks the officers. What kind of “insurrectionist” is this? One who has been locked up for 4 years, that’s who.

Critically, the protesters were unarmed. An “insurrection” without weapons? It defies logic. The chaos was fueled by government infiltration and then weaponized as political theater by Democrats and the media. Even Nancy Pelosi admitted, on video, “I take responsibility” for the lack of adequate security that day.

If anyone belongs in jail, it’s Christopher Wray, Nancy Pelosi, Jack Smith, and the architects of the January 6 Commission. These people tried for 2 years to put a former U.S. President in prison on literally trumped-up charges. So remind me again: which side tried to stage a coup?

The media lies

For four years, the media has reported whatever the FBI fed them. In effect, this means they have been lying all along, with outlets like ABC News, CNN, and Politico confidently asserting there was “no evidence” that the feds were involved in Jan. 6. Even more, if you believed such nonsense, you must have been a conspiracy theorist.

And the media continues to lie. Even now if you watch a YouTube video that raises questions about the obviously false official narrative about Jan. 6, the platform adds a “fact check” disclaimer to the bottom of the video. According to this fact check, the Capitol “was attacked by a mob” in an attempted “coup.” This is a lie. We suspected it was a lie 4 years ago, but now we know it. So why does the media keep pushing the lies? When will they stop and apologize?

Deep State on the defensive

As Jesse Watters put it on Fox News, the Deep State has its back against a wall:

“Now, the Deep State's never been this backed into a corner, ever. We have Trump assassination files that we want to release, JFK assassination files, COVID files, Epstein, Diddy. … t's just another conspiracy theory that you were right about. The lab leak, the laptop, and now Jan. 6.”

Lest we get too excited about that, let’s keep our eyes wide open in the coming days. Trump’s opponents in government and the media are already using the New Year’s Day violence as reasons why Kash Patel and Tulsi Gabbard should not be confirmed. Makes you wonder how involved the FBI was in these events, too.

Maybe these jamokes are just following the adage to “never let a good crisis go to waste.” In any case, the next few weeks could be pretty bumpy. But with the truth on his side, President Trump will soon be inaugurated and will be righting the wrongs done to a group of Americans caught in the crosshairs of a Deep State power play and political witch hunt.

Buckle up.

