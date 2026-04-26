TRUMP: "I Fought Like Hell to Stay”

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Last night at the White House Correspondents Dinner, shots rang out at the Washington Hilton. Secret Service swarmed the stage. Trump, Melania, JD Vance, and the entire Cabinet were evacuated. Guests dove under tables. Someone in the crowd yelled “Get down.”

The suspect, 31 year old Cole Tomas Allen, charged through a Secret Service checkpoint armed with multiple weapons and was taken into custody. A Secret Service officer was shot but saved by his bulletproof vest.

At a press conference afterward Trump said it plainly:

“We wanted to stay tonight. I will tell you, I fought like hell to stay. But it was protocol.”

He pledged to reschedule the dinner and added, “We’re not going to cancel things out, because we can’t do that.”

This was the third time in less than two years Trump found himself under the threat of gunfire. Butler Pennsylvania. The golf course in Florida. Now a Washington ballroom full of journalists.

Each time the response has been the same. He does not hide. He does not cancel. He comes back.

Preliminary findings indicate the suspect was targeting administration officials. The motive is still under investigation.

This newsletter covers what is happening to this country in real time. The political violence. The attempts to intimidate. The president who keeps showing up anyway.

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They keep trying. He keeps coming back.