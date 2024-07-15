For years, the FBI has been after Donald Trump. Doing the bidding of Joe Biden, the now-corrupt agency is hard at work to find dirt on the former president with the explicit goal of keeping him from being in power.

Patriots across the nation are rightfully calling this out, but the FBI is not alone in it. Other federal agencies, such as the US Justice Department, were sadly co-opted by the Biden regime that wants to take Trump down by any means necessary.

While the FBI has been going after the 45th president, it’s also been working behind the scenes to cover up crimes by Joe Biden and others close to him. A report showed just last month exposes this and it’s something every single American should be fully aware of.

This is Bigger Than Most People Realized

According to email findings from Just the News, the FBI was fully cognizant of Hunter Biden’s multi-million dollar business dealings with Ukrainian company Burisma, during his father’s vice presidency. The FBI not only had knowledge of this in 2016, but also intentionally concealed this information from the public for the past eight years.

The House Oversight Committee in Congress came to know of these emails and illicit dealings after Devon Archer, one of Hunter’s former business partners, turned over the records accordingly. This is important because while Hunter was doing business with Ukraine, his father was also responsible for managing American-Ukraine policies under Obama.

https://x.com/LeadingReport/status/1803106698111914205

The emails in question reveal 2015 correspondences, during which Ukrainian officials sought to boost Burisma’s presence on the world stage, among other things. Meanwhile, congressional testimony from another of Hunter’s business associates disclosed that he and Archer were placed on the board of Burisma to prevent any investigations or prosecutions of its dealings.

Ultimately, the deal that Hunter was working on with the Ukrainians quickly fell through. By late September 2015, Jason Galanis, a business associate of his, was apprehended by law enforcement for securities fraud. Following this, Ukrainian officials urged for the owner of Burisma to become a subject of corruption charges.

Needless to say, both of these unexpected events prevented Hunter, Archer, and their other associates from moving any further in partnership with the Ukrainian company.

The FBI, understanding all of this - and knowing that Joe Biden was deeply involved in his son’s foreign business affairs, still declined to continue their investigation into Hunter. At this rate, Americans would be remiss not to question what else the Biden family has gotten up to and what additional secrets the FBI may be keeping under wraps.

For every one scenario like this that gets exposed, there are at least two others which have yet to come to light. With Joe Biden still running for office, the stakes are even higher. Bringing forward additional findings of corruption would hurt the president’s reelection efforts, something that the deep state, Democrats, and others in power are trying to avoid.

The FBI Needs a Total Overhaul

At this point, we can no longer deny that the FBI, in its current state, is utterly broken. The agency’s fixation on finding (or manufacturing) any dirt on Trump while also ignoring clear evidence of corruption from the Bidens is inexcusable.

This is not how any of our nation’s federal agencies should behave. The FBI being so utterly in the pocket of Biden is a clear sign that Americans cannot count on this body to handle or investigate any matters.

In light of these developments, some Americans have called for the agency to be completely reformed. However, such changes are not going to happen so long as Joe Biden and his cohorts are running the federal government.

The only hope Americans have of seeing real progress is by showing Joe Biden the door this November. After sending Biden to his basement and welcoming Trump back to the White House, we the people can finally start rooting out this corruption.

Every single federal agent who’s engaged in covering up the crimes of the Biden family should be held fully accountable. If this doesn’t happen, then there’s nothing to stop future government agents from taking similar actions moving forward.

On November 5, every single patriot has the chance to turn things around and make a positive difference. This means getting out and voting for not just Trump, but also other conservative patriots who are on congressional ballots. Holding the FBI accountable for its actions requires having the right president in office and maintaining a strong Congress that will back him.

Democrats, if they hold onto the Senate and expand their seats in the House, will pull out all the stops to sabotage Trump. They’ll also work overtime to ensure that FBI corruption goes completely unanswered for.

To prevent this from happening, every single American has to understand what’s at stake and then vote accordingly.