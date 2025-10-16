If polls are an accurate snapshot of time in American politics, we’re going to need a quantum theorist to figure out what Americans are thinking.

Let’s face it: Polls are biased, they always have been. Nowadays, it’s worse than ever.

Pollsters devise questions designed to trigger their preferred response. People who take polls are targeted by pollsters to leverage a desired outcome.

In the last two presidential elections, polls underestimated Trump’s support. And they are likely underestimating him now—even though some polls put Trump in a very favorable light.

Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice News posted the news on X: “In a stunning development, President Trump is now exceeding the approval rating of Barack Hussein Obama in October 2009, per Rasmussen.”

“You heard that correctly,” Daugherty continued. “He’s not just more popular than Bush and Hussein term 2 - also Obama Term 1.”

Trump’s popularity is not surprising for the sane people who follow American politics objectively.

For those who follow their emotions rather than reason—Leftists—the Rasmussen poll likely makes them sick to their stomachs.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson doubled down on the good news when he posted, “Pollster Mark Mitchell announces President Trump is now officially more popular than Obama, says all the media attacks and political hit jobs have failed.”

“47’s approval rating officially crossed Obama’s,” Johnson’s post continued. “The media has tried everything. 95% negative coverage. He is kicking around higher than everyone else.”

“How could the evil villain Donald Trump—who is a Nazi, a fascist, and a convicted felon—be more popular than the angelic savior of the world, Barack Hussein Obama?” the Left cries out in disbelief.

Could the nonstop demonization of Trump by the mainstream media for the past ten years have possibly gotten it wrong?

“No way,” shouts the Left. “And we’ve got our own poll to prove it!”

A Tale of Two Polls

Hold the phone.

A recent RealClearPolling aggregate of mostly establishment media polls shows Trump with a net approval rating of minus 7.7 points.

According to Newsweek, “Americans view former President Barack Obama more favorably than President Donald Trump, according to a new poll.”

“See,” sighs the Left. “The polls that have Trump down are the polls to believe.”

A Marquette University poll found that:

42 percent of Americans said they view Trump favorably, while 57 percent said they view him unfavorably, leaving the president with a net favorability -15 points. In the same poll, 57 percent of Americans said they view Obama favorably with 40 percent saying they view him unfavorably, giving him a net favorability of +17.

Hmmm. Who to believe?

Rasmussen Reports has been ranked as one of the most accurate pollsters by Nick Silver

Rasmussen Reports was ranked by Real Clear Politics for having the second-most accurate poll of electoral college results and the most accurate poll of popular vote results in the 2016 presidential election.

ActiVote ranked Rasmussen 4 out of 136 in the 2024 elections overall, and Marquette ranked 19.

With all the conflicting information, do polls even matter?

Nobody’s Home

Polls are only as good as their sample. If you have a wide swath of diverse Americans answering polls, then the polling can be accurate.

That’s not what’s happening.

Landline phones in the latter half of the twentieth century used to be a goldmine for pollsters.

Pollsters got around 60% response rates from randomly dialed phone numbers, according to Scientific American.

Caller ID, smartphones, texting, and an avalanche of spam have caused very few people to pick up the phone these days.

The New York Times/Siena College poll gets around a 1% response rate.

The people who do respond appear to be the oddballs.

“The game’s over. Once you have a 1 percent response rate, you don’t have a random sample,” Michael Bailey, author of the book Polling at a Crossroads: Rethinking Modern Survey Research, said.

No random sample, no accurate poll—unless you target the people whom you know answer the polls.

The problem? You also know how they are likely to respond. There’s nothing accurate about that.

The Common Sense Approach

Trump has suffered lawfare, attempts on his life, character assassination, and a relentless campaign of mainstream media propaganda for over a decade.

He’s been repeatedly called—by high-ranking Democrats, celebrities, and would-be social media assassins—a Nazi and fascist, among other unsavory things—in a nonstop smear campaign.

And yet, somehow, Trump won the 2024 presidential election, including all of the swing states.

On the other hand, Obama was the media’s golden boy who was compared to Abraham Lincoln.

“Obama never ever had to go through the lies, lawfare, impeachments, attacks, stolen elections and assassination attempts that Trump has gone through,” Donna Bradshaw posted on X.

“MSM coddled Obama. So truly it makes that poll even more significant.”

Exactly. The fact that the polls are even close when it comes to Trump vs Obama—with Trump leading in some—is the tell.

Common sense suggests that Obama should be far ahead of Trump in popularity polls because Trump is continually maligned while the mainstream heaps praise on Obama.

At the end of the day, just use common sense.

If that’s how you roll, you likely voted Trump.