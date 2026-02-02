Approval ratings are more important than the biased reporting of the media. A president’s standing with the public tells the true story of his time in office.

The media is going to great lengths to keep Trump’s popularity a secret.

What do the polls show?

The president’s approval rating at this point in his term is higher than that of previous presidents.

The Numbers Tell the Real Story

When someone points to the data, listen closely. The facts and figures cannot be denied.

President Trump’s approval rating through a little more than a year in office is higher than that of Bush, Obama, and Biden. All three previous presidents stumbled out of the gate, disappointing Americans.

“The economy gets an A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus rating.” – President Trump