From Donald Trump's Desk

The Silent Fifties Baby Boomer
8h

I’m unhappy with AG Pam Bondi as she is too slow and lacks leadership. A good attorney would act decisively and quickly to follow up and prosecute cases against the American 🇺🇸 people and the U.S. government.

And with the current situation now, our country will be destroyed if nothing is done quickly. It is time to replace Pam Bondi with an experienced attorney, and I think Mike Davis would be an excellent choice.

Steven Bradford
5hEdited

Yes, we’re all unhappy with Pam Bondi’s pace, but keep in mind she first had to be appointed, then she had to root out corrupt elements at the DOJ and the FBI, then vet and hire new staff, then she had to begin the process of uncovering troves of hidden documents and data, and then compile it into a lawsuit format for each potential defendant, in a manner that they know will stick, while at the same time making the entire process palatable for the country. No small task. On a separate note, trying to appoint a GOP hating AG was a big strike and she’s deservedly on notice.

