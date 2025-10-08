The Left loves to gaslight. It’s what they do. It’s who they are.

The goal of gaslighting is to gain power and control by causing the victim to doubt themselves and become dependent on the abuser.

Donald Trump was the victim of what may have been the largest gaslighting operation in American history.

The Russian Collusion Hoax, relentless lawfare, and nonstop mainstream media propaganda campaign were meant to break Donald Trump.

But it didn’t. He never doubted himself. He prevailed. He won.

Another victim of the Left is the American people. Some Americans succumbed to the relentless, non-stop propaganda campaign against Trump.

The result: Trump Derangement Syndrome, a psychological impairment that causes those infected to become irrationally angry with all things Trump.

The majority of Americans, however, saw through the bull. Trump won the 2024 election, including all of the swing states.

That’s the thing about the Left: they need people to be dumbed down or emotionally vulnerable to win them over.

MAGA’s not dumb. The Left hates that.

But, like an old blind dog with bowel problems, they seem to be incapable of learning new tricks.

Trump knows what they did. He wants them to pay so it doesn’t happen again.

And he’s getting impatient.

Trump caused a stir with a Truth Social message directed at his own attorney general, Pam Bondi.

“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,” Trump posted.

“There is a GREAT CASE….We can’t delay any longer.”

How’s the Left react? Gaslight.

Who Weaponized the DOJ?

The mainstream media world—the Left’s propaganda arm—was all atwitter that Trump was weaponizing the DOJ because he scolded Bondi.

As usual, they got it backwards.

Trump is impatient because we’re coming up on a year of his being back in office, and so far, we have a single indictment against James Comey for lying to Congress.

The daylight’s burning.

A single indictment is not going to cut it, not if Trump is going to stop the DOJ from becoming a permanent weapon of the Left.

Trump isn’t weaponizing the DOJ. The Left already did. Trump’s trying to reverse it and give the power back to the people.

Weasley Merrick Garland—the U.S. Attorney General under long-gone Joe Biden—seemed like he was always about to cry when talking to the American public.

Was Garland feeling bad about turning the Department of Justice into a weapon of mass destruction and aiming it at all things MAGA?

Or was he feeling sad that MAGA was resilient and wouldn’t take a knee to tyrants?

Need some help answering? Here’s a partial list of evidence:

The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

The FBI targeting of Traditional Catholics

The FBI is targeting parents speaking out against Woke nonsense at school board meetings

The FBI claims a terrorist attack was not a terrorist attack

NO investigation into Biden family corruption

Christopher Wray suggested Trump was hit by shrapnel in an assassination attempt

It’s plain and simple, the FBI works for the AG.

Need more evidence?

274 plainclothes FBI agents at J6

Georgia prosecutor Nathan Wade attended multiple White House meetings during the Trump prosecution.

We could go on and on, but you get the point.

Former Obama CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former FBI DirectorJames Comey are under criminal investigation for potential wrongdoing related to the Trump–Russia probe.

Put another way, the Leftist government was weaponized long before Biden and Merrick Garland took the reins. It’s a tradition.

Remember Loretta Lynch? She was Bill Clinton’s AG. Her ill-advised decision to meet privately with Bill Clinton as the FBI investigated Hillary Clinton’s tarnished Lynch’s reputation, to put it mildly.

The Left needs its constituents to be dumbed down, but when the ignorance they sow creeps into their own ranks, their hypocrisy is plain for the whole world to see.

If it walks and talks like a scoundrel, a scoundrel it probably is.

The Left sees the government as a tool to control the people rather than to carry out the people’s will.

That’s criminal because it’s glaringly unconstitutional. It is the antithesis of the American Dream.

Trump knows this. He aims to stop it. The time is now.

Just do it, Pam Bondi. Indict them all. Let the chips fall where they may.

Before it’s too late.