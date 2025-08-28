

There is no excuse for Americans to have some of the worst health outcomes, despite ample spending from the public.



Chronic disease is rampant because of the failure of federal agencies and the immoral actions of corporations. On top of this, Americans pay way more than other developed countries for the same pharmaceutical products.



After decades of madness, nothing has changed because our spineless DC representatives are owned by big pharma lobbying. The uniparty has continued to sweep the issue under the rug, allowing costs to remain exuberant and forcing the public to fund programs that, in turn, are ripped off by hospitals and pharma companies.

Trump has made it clear that he is committed to superior public health outcomes by finally targeting the corruption of the FDA, CDC, and WHO. He has also been on a new mission to slash pharmaceutical costs in the United States.



Trump has exposed how Americans pay up to 800% more than European countries, and he has given domestic and foreign companies a final ultimatum. Pharma companies will no longer be able to rip off American consumers, and companies that don’t fall in line will face long overdue justice.



Trump Poised to Slash Big Pharma Price Gouging



The uniparty has sat back and watched the pharmaceutical industry financially destroy Americans for decades. For the first time, an American president is actually willing to step up and use market forces to address the issue, instead of ignoring the issue or providing the American population with lip service.

The pharma industry won’t be able to get away with financial murder after Trump steps in during the upcoming months.



Americans often pay 800% more for prescription drugs, relative to other countries in Europe. There is no logical reason to justify this massive spread in drug costs.