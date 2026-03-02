The President knows that fiat money is just a trap.

Here’s how you can follow his lead (Trump owns precious metals) to protect and build your retirement wealth against Washington’s foolishness.

DISCOVER MORE

Washington’s money printers have been working overtime for years, flooding the economy with worthless paper while quietly draining your savings. That rising cost of living you keep hearing about? It’s theft, but that’s no mystery. Inflation is theft, designed by elites who get richer the more your dollar shrinks. It’s gas, groceries, housing – the so-called experts scratching their heads and shrugging nervously at it all. And one man has always refused to fall for the con. Donald Trump always saw through the fiat illusion, and his history proves it.

Trump didn’t just talk about gold. He lived it. He personally owns it. And he’s been clear for more than a decade. Back in 2015 he told WMUR television, “We used to have a very, very solid country because it was based on a gold standard.”

GET GOLD NOW

Then he doubled down in that GQ interview everyone keeps quoting: “Bringing back the gold standard would be very hard to do, but boy, would it be wonderful. We’d have a standard on which to base our money.”

He gets it.

Gold isn’t some fancy shiny rock for billionaires.

It’s real money that you can’t just print into oblivion so politicians can buy votes. It’s the one true barometer of government power so you better watch out. And now in his second term he’s talking the walk. Last August he put his signature on an Executive Order democratizing access to alternative assets in 401(k)s… including exposure to physical commodities such as gold. That one act opens the floodgates to trillions for everyday Americans desperate to escape the paper casino.

GOLD IRA

But don’t just cheer for his policies and assume that, ipso facto, your nest egg is protected. The full playbook for building a bulwark against the deep state’s economic trickery is exclusive to paid subscribers; get your mind blown and learn exactly how to protect your assets, one issue at a time.

Gold prices are skyrocketing under Trump’s America First program because smart money sees through the smoke and mirrors. Tariffs, spending fights, dollar talk that scares the pants off global elites - these juxtapositions offer a recipe for chaos that sends investors to the shelter of the one asset that has survived every empire, every crash, every currency collapse… the one asset central banks are hoarding, nations are de-dollarizing…and one patriot investor at a time, you and I are too.

This is where it gets personal for every working stiff staring at their 401(k) or IRA.

Paper promises based on stock, bonds, and government debts only seem smart on paper when inflation spikes or the economy tumbles and wipes months and even years of gains (again).

Remember 2008?

Protect yourself from financial uncertainty:

LEARN MORE

Remember how the cheap money from the Fed generated a giant bubble that busted decent middle-class families while bankers grew fat off government bailouts and kickbacks?

The same clowns are still running the printing presses. That’s why thousands of conservatives are now quietly rolling their retirement accounts into self-directed gold IRAs.

It’s actually shockingly simple. You take existing IRA or 401(k) funds and tax-free rollover same rules, same protections convert them to physical gold and silver coins or bars that meet rigorous IRS standards. Your metals sit in secure, insured depositories. You own them. No counterparty risk from some Bank that could be bankrupt by Monday. When inflation hits. When the dollar stumbles. Your holdings don’t merely hold value - they often soar!

The beauty? Total. Control. No more hoping the S&P500 doesn’t crash down at just the moment you have to retire. No more gloomily watching Washington’s debt bomb obliterate your purchasing power and savings. Gold always outperforms paper assets during every major crisis, for hundreds of years. Because it’s scarce, it’s tangible, and it’s immune to political games and crises.

Donald Trump understands this instinctively. “He who has the gold makes the rules” isn’t just negotiating style - it’s warning and map.

They’ll scream it’s “risky” or “old-fashioned.” Funny how the same people touting endless money printing and now 30-trillion-dollar deficits suddenly clutch their pearls, warn you “that’s risky” if you suggest your own future should be backed by something real. They want you trapped in their system, dependent on their system, vulnerable to their system mistakes.

Trump has flipped that script for the country — You can flip it for your family.

Enter Augusta Precious Metals – the gold standard (pun intended) for making this move seamless. Top ratings from Money magazine, Investopedia, & so many independents for one reason – they educate, don’t pressure. No sleazy salesmen, exorbitant fees, snake-oil premiums, no games. Just a simple talk, clear math, with a process so straightforward most folks take days (not weeks!) to roll over. They deal with the IRS forms. Custodians. Secure storage. Lifetime support for every client with rebalancing the portfolio, doing required minimum distributions, beneficiary transfers, etc., etc.

GOLD IRA NOW

Patriots who’ve already made the switch are reporting the same thing: peace of mind they haven’t had in years.

One superb retiree puts it best after dealing with Augusta: suddenly retirement isn’t a gamble on government promises, but ownership of something permanent — something that even Trump respects. Your gold doesn’t care about elections or Fed meetings, it’s just sitting there holding value while the dollar gets debased.

Think long. Trump is rebuilding American strength — energy independence, manufacturing resurgence, borders that mean something. But there’s no magic wand for a president. It’ll take time to erase the fiscal insanity of the last 40 years. Inflation will linger. The debt will pressure the dollar, markets will swing. The people who’ll sleep easy are those who scattered hard assets before the next shoes dropped.

This is not speculation, it’s a repeating history. Every time governments quantified easier than cold hard cash in crisis times, gold rewarded those who owned it: Rome, Weimar, Zimbabwe, you name it. America dodged that bullet for generations because we tied our means back to something tangible.

Trump wants that magic back. The least we can do is grab our own piece of it.

Own safety and security.

GET A GOLD IRA

And here’s the best part: you don’t need to be a millionaire to dive in! Augusta works with accounts of all sizes (yes!), sends you free guides full of facts, and, get this, sometimes they run fantastic promotions that can sometimes give you tons of extra benefits like zero setup fees for years, free educational consultations, even extra metals for new accounts! No game playing! They’re created with busy Americans in mind whose time is precious and want resolutions without self-inflicted stress.

The deep state hates this kind of independence. They thrive when you’re scared, sick and in their system, dependent. Exposure: a big fat Trumpian knife. Now it’s your turn to act like the free citizen you were born to be. Secure real assets. Protect your family’s future. Stand with the kind of strength and sovereignty the President exhibits every single day.

The window for that is wide open now. Gold is moving. Policies are moving in your favor. Don’t wait until the next crisis pushes your hand.

Patriots who move first get to write the rules like Trump has always done. Your retirement deserves that walnut-stuffed little golden treat!

Contact Augusta Precious Metals right now. Request their free guide. Talk to their team. And take that first step toward an IRA that backs you instead of kicking you down. Keep in mind: he who has the gold really does make the rules. And there is no better time than now to make sure you are holding some.

CONTACT NOW