President Trump, Elon Musk, and the cost-cutters at DOGE are on a mission to prevent economy-crippling austerity. Ongoing cost reductions in the years ahead will prevent extreme austerity, ultimately keeping the economy afloat.

Trump’s recent suspension of funding for the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is a step in the right direction.

NED is Anything but Democratic

NED, a supposed organization that promotes democracy, appears to conspire for regime change in distant lands. If the rumors are true, NED interferes in elections using taxpayer dollars.

Thanks to Trump, NED won’t receive additional taxpayer funding in the near future. Though NED funding has the potential to resume in the future, it would only continue if significant changes are made.

It is quite possible that NED will no longer exist at this point next year. At the moment, the organization’s activities have been halted

“It’s been a bloodbath. We have not been able to meet payroll and pay basic overhead expenses.” – NED staffer

Though the loss of employment for NED staffers is unfortunate, their loss is the American taxpayer’s gain. It is conceivable that NED is nothing more than a fake organization created and funded by the CIA.

There is even the possibility that the groups NED supports are also backed by the CIA.

Ideally, all such organizations would be permanently eliminated from existence. Taxpayer dollars are better spent on paying down America’s growing debt.

Musk is Leading the Charge

Elon Musk is on the frontlines in the war against Big Government. The Tesla head has zeroed in on NED for good reason: the organization has strayed from its mission of promoting free and fair elections.

“NED is an evil organization that needs to be dissolved.” - Musk

Musk took to X to blast NED, highlighting how the 41-year-old organization claims to provide financial grants for democracy yet is laden with corruption. Musk insists NED leaders are guilty of a litany of crimes.