For every lie we have heard about J6, there are likely 10 more hidden behind mountains of deep state bureaucracy.

Many conservatives felt this in their gut in 2021, and there has been more edifying evidence unlocked every year. The activity of J6 protestors was heavily exaggerated, and we now know the FBI played a very questionable role in these events.



With Trump at the helm now, federal agencies can’t bury the truth as they did under the “leadership” of Joe Biden. The truth regarding J6 will continue to be revealed, as Trump moves forward to release more information and fire corrupt FBI employees who still insist on lying to the public.



August has been another eventful month on this front, as Trump has made massive firings. Media outlets have also released more on the ground information about J6 interference from federal agencies. Who knows what else we might uncover about the January 6th events this year!



FBI Deception under Biden



The Biden crime FBI did an excellent job of withholding the truth and gaslighting the population about J6. Thankfully, Trump has helped to protect J6 victims and has been working to reform corrupt federal agencies. In this environment, we are much more likely to learn the truth about these events.



Trump has had to continue his massive investigation spree to clean up shop at corrupt agencies like the FBI, introducing a much-needed wave of firings.

These corrupt former FBI employees continue to defend their actions, yet the more we learn about J6, the more it is obvious that these federal agencies are hiding a lot from us.



As it turns out, it wasn’t only the FBI that had questionable people attending the protest and stirring up the crowds. New bodycam footage shows a Senior DOJ official, who also worked for the FBI previously, chanting radical phrases near the Capitol building.

This individual continued to yell phrases like “kill 'em” as police officers were being attacked. Where was the media on this one during the last four years?