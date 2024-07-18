Since Donald Trump entered politics amid the 2016 presidential election, he’s been a repeated target of vicious lies from the left. Democrats have pulled out all the stops to get Trump - from accusing him of hating immigrants to insisting that having him in power would bring about the end of democracy.

Just earlier this month, an assassination attempt was made on the 45th president’s life, signaling just how far the left will go in their quests for power. However, Americans have learned that every single accusation from Democrats is really a confession of their own behavior.

The left wants Americans to believe Trump secretly colluded with the Russian government to win the 2016 presidential election. Though the truth of the matter is that it’s Joe Biden who’s been in bed with not just the Ukrainians and the Chinese, but also the Russians.

Every American Should Be Aware of This

During the 2020 presidential debate, Trump called out Biden for taking $3.5 million from the Russian government. Biden, over the course of years, has been exposed for leveraging his former position as Obama’s vice president to cut shady business deals around the globe.

However, four years later, it’s come to light that the Biden family received much more than $3.5 million from the Russians. Instead, the current president - through his son, Hunter Biden - actually pocketed $43.5 million. This money was given in exchange for keeping a Russian oligarch from being hit with sanctions by the US government.