Donald Trump has endured a plethora of political attacks since he was elected in 2016, so much so, that even the recent assassination attempt does not seem that shocking.



Elite groups such as the FBI, CIA, and other members of our government have actively worked against him, falsely accused him of colluding with Russia, impeached him, and done everything they could to tarnish his name. The behavior of the Secret Service during the day of Trump’s assassination even seems very suspicious, especially in light of other attacks Trump has experienced.



It is completely obtuse how the elite have desperately scrambled to cover for Biden and other DNC members, who have a four-year track record of failure, yet pounced on Trump the day he was elected before he even had a chance to implement policies.



Trump’s policies present a massive threat to the Deep State. As Trump appears poised for a victory in this upcoming election, we may be able to expect even greater political attacks driven by desperation from the Deep State.

How the Deep State Took Down Trump

Donald Trump has endured more attacks from the Deep State than virtually any other president. In a recent video from Hillsdale College, Davis Hanson discusses how the Deep State has attacked Trump for the past five years. One of their main accusations, that he colluded with Russia, turned out to be bogus, yet Mueller still wasted taxpayer funds investigating this claim.

Trump-Russian Collusion Claims and the Mueller Report

Immediately after Trump surprised many with his victory in 2016, media outlets and other government entities began relentlessly attacking him and stating that he colluded with Russia. There were so many groups that pushed this false narrative about Trump, that many people believed it and continue to believe it, even after the Mueller report showed that he did not collude with Russia.



This video from Hillsdale College mentioned how unelected members of our country failed to find any objective evidence after accusing Trump of collusion and wasting $40 million on an investigation.



“ We were told daily on cable news and through leaks with these agencies of unelected bureaucrats that the Trump administration was in the hands of Vladimir Putin because of the outcry of Russian collusion spawned by both the direct of FBI, James Coney, who we didn't know had been authorizing the FBI to pay Mr. Steele. We allotted about $35-40 million to Robert Mueller, who wasn't elected to anything.”



Mueller spent 20 months investigating this claim to determine if he could find any evidence and was completely unsuccessful. When Congress questioned him in subsequent months, he often shrugged and said he did not remember important details from his claims. Hillsdale College noted in the video that he repeatedly could not support any of his statements.



“ On 245 occasions, while under oath, he said either I do not remember or I do not know.”



However, this long-term investigation had a devastating impact on Trump’s image, and many people still have an unfavorable view of him because of this investigation, which turned out to be erroneous.

Numerous Attacks



Many other influential journalists and government employees immediately began launching attacks on Trump after he was elected. Some called for him to be removed from office immediately, and others jumped on the Russia collusion bandwagon, even though there was no evidence that this was true.





Directors of both the FBI and CIA were against Trump in 2016, although they were unable to provide any evidence to support their claims. James Comey, former FBI director, accused Trump of colluding with Russia but was unable to verify specific claims when he was under oath. Republicans later had to rally against Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, to ensure that similar actions would not occur against other party members in the future. Former CIA director John Brennan also stated that he had information about Trump colluding with Russia, but then failed to provide any information when he was under oath.

High-ranking military members also lined up to criticize Trump and state that he was not fit for office. Retired General Barry McCaffrey made very harsh statements against Trump after the Russia collusion claims were shown to be false, and even compared Trump to Mussolini.









Other media sources have harshly criticized Trump, spread misinformation about him, and called him to leave office. Rosa Brooks, a popular journalist, published an article just days after Trump’s inauguration calling for Donald Trump to be removed from office.



She deeply criticized some of Trump’s initial policies on China and Mexico, before he had time to implement any actions, and cited that Trump had extremely low approval ratings, even though he had just won the election. She called for extremely radical measures to immediately remove Trump from office, including impeachment and even a military coup.

Conflicting approaches

In comparison, the media did everything they could to cover for Joe Biden after his disastrous performance but did not even give Trump a chance after he was elected. Members of the media made massive efforts to defend Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. They even went to great lengths to withhold certain stories, such as the Hunter laptop story, until after the election, in their efforts to prevent Trump from winning the election again.



Normal citizens of the United States could not expect to act like elite members of our political parties without suffering consequences. Previous FBI and CIA directors were able to appear under testimony and say that they did not recall vital information multiple times when they were under oath. Imagine if an average middle-class citizen behaved in the same manner when they were audited by the IRS. The treatment that they received would certainly be much different.



The United States has a two-tiered justice system that works against average citizens and politicians like Donald Trump who are not easily controlled by the Deep State. He has been such a threat to their status, that they have had to launch multi-faceted attacks on his presidency from day one when he was elected. Meanwhile, groups like the Department of Defense have failed audits and misplaced assets.





Superiority Complex



Another important trend to note is that these elite politicians and media members have a massive superiority complex, and believe that average Americans are unable to make important decisions on policies. They rejected the democratic election of Donald Trump, not just because they despise Trump and are threatened by them, but also because they believe Trump supporters are deplorable and a threat to democracy.



This Hillsdale College video commented extensively on the mindsets of these elite deep-state members.



“ In other words, we have people who are very progressive, very liberal-minded, very humanitarian, telling us the citizens that because of our superior morality, our greater enlightened knowledge than you, the dense and blinkered citizen, we take it upon ourselves to go beyond the constitution for your benefit. And we have the right, indeed the necessity and the obligation, to remove an elected president.”



We have given power to unelected groups of people who despise middle-class Americans and resent us for electing certain individuals who have our interests in mind. This is a very dangerous trend, and we should ensure that we can elect individuals who take on these forces, and support figures like Trump, Bannon, and others who are willing to be political martyrs.

Final Thoughts

The attacks against Donald Trump will likely increase in the coming months leading up to the elections, as it appears that Trump would trounce Biden or any other DNC candidate in this upcoming election. Trump has still emerged victoriously and had a very successful term during 2016-2020, even though he had to endure relentless attacks from the media, FBI, and CIA. Another Trump victory would be devastating to the Deep State, so we can likely expect greater attacks against Trump, and other people close to Trump, before next January.







