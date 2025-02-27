UPDATE: The War in Ukraine is reportedly over!

It is often said there are two sides to every story. In some cases, there are three sides or even more.

The truth about Russia’s war against Ukraine differs by perspective. Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump, and other fair-minded individuals have remained objective when analyzing the conflict.

The mainstream media doesn’t want you to know that Russia has somewhat of a valid claim to the land in Ukraine. Moreover, it appears the Biden administration might have laundered taxpayer dollars when financing the war.

Donald Trump is poised to end the war for good.

Trump is More Than a Symbolic Figurehead

When Donald Trump was reelected as president, some insisted he was nothing more than a symbol of power. Critics insisted Elon Musk would act as a shadow president, pulling puppet strings behind the scenes.

Instead of drifting into the background and letting Musk run the show, The Don has stepped up.

Thanks to Trump’s negotiating skills, it appears he might pave a path toward peace in Ukraine.

“It’s really sad that so many parents have lost their sons and so many sons their fathers in this pointless war.” – Elon Musk

Though Trump’s interference might ultimately result in Ukraine ceding some land to Russia, that outcome is better than continuous death.

Russia will likely reclaim land that it once held in exchange for halting its aggression.

Trump Sounds off on Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy suspiciously segued from comedian directly to President of Ukraine.

Trump recently took a dig at the Ukrainian president, stating he convinced the USA to spend $350 billion to enter a war that could not be won.

In a just world, Europe would have financed Ukraine’s defense simply due to the EU’s proximity to the war-torn nation.

The reality? The United States has spent $200 billion more than Europe helping to defend Ukraine.

“Why didn't sleepy Joe Biden demand equalization, in that this war is far more important to Europe than it is to us?” – Trump

The leader of the free world went on to indicate Zelenskyy admitted half the money the United States sent to his nation has gone missing. Moreover, Zelenskyy is a pseudo dictator as he refuses to hold free elections.

The Ukrainian polls reflect Zelesnkyy’s low rating. As Trump noted, if Zelenskyy doesn’t move fast, he won’t have a country left to defend.

In the meantime, Trump will be hard at work negotiating a peace deal with Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin.

The question begs: why didn’t Biden attempt to negotiate a deal?

It appears Americans’ tax dollars sent to Ukraine ended up in a black hole of sorts, never to be seen again. In all likelihood, the Biden crime family was probably getting financial kickbacks from the war.

It is up to Trump and Musk to conduct an in-depth audit of the money sent to Ukraine.

Chances are they won’t like what they find.

Putin is Willing to Talk to Trump

Putin has expressed reverence and deference toward Trump in the past. Both men are natural born leaders, patriots, and willing to fight for what they believe is right.

In contrast, Biden was a passive coward unwilling to take a seat at the negotiating table.

Though Putin has ruled out engaging in talks with Zelenskyy, he has indicated he is willing to meet with Trump. Zelenskyy responded to the proposed Trump-Putin meeting, stating it would be very dangerous.

It appears Zelenskyy is on the brink of being exposed as a phony. The worst-case scenario for the Ukrainian president is a ceding of his nation’s land followed by a money trail highlighting his corruption.

It is no secret that Putin is a dictator with tens of billions of dollars stashed in the bank.

Might we find out the same is true of Zelenskyy?

It is quite possible that the money sent to Ukraine from United States taxpayers ended up in Zelenskyy’s personal bank accounts.

Trump is Pushing for Peace

In the end, all that matters is that the money spigot to Ukraine is shut off and men stop dying.

Trump, famous for dealmaking, will spearhead the push for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing war.

"Every day we don't meet, soldiers are being killed in the battlefield.” – Trump

Though there is no guarantee Putin will honor his word if a peace agreement is reached, ceding some land to Russia might be worth the risk.

If Putin advances further into Ukraine or Europe after a deal is struck, he’ll face the wrath of the EU.

At that point, the United States might also step in to fend off the Russian dictator.

Stay tuned. It appears the bloodshed in Ukraine might finally be coming to an end thanks to President Trump.