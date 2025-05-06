President Trump is a practical man. When it comes to the military, he knows that defending America boils down to the preparedness of her soldiers.

The Left doesn't see it that way. For them, the military is a laboratory for social experiments. They see soldiers as property of the state, so why not use them as pawns in their scheme to destroy Western civilization?

Let’s face it, DEI makes our military less effective. When a soldier is judged by the color of his or her skin, biological sex, or preferred gender rather than excellence alone, the military is diminished.

It doesn't take a genius to figure it out. Would you rather have a transgender soldier who is more concerned with their social media presence than preparing for war, or an intelligent, physically fit soldier who loves his country and is committed to excelling at his craft?

Excellence doesn't depend on skin color or biological sex, but it is measurable.

Under the Biden administration, the Army allowed women and older soldiers to pass the fitness test by meeting reduced standards.

That’s not excellence. It's a capitulation to the Leftist dream of a world where everybody is faceless and equal.

DEI Realized

Kurt Vonnegut depicted the triumph of DEI–though the term was not in circulation then–in his 1961 short story Harrison Bergeron.

The cautionary tale begins with a summation:

THE YEAR WAS 2081, and everybody was finally equal. They weren't only equal

before God and the law. They were equal every which way. Nobody was smarter

than anybody else. Nobody was better looking than anybody else. Nobody was

stronger or quicker than anybody else. All this equality was due to the

211th, 212th, and 213th Amendments to the Constitution, and to the unceasing

vigilance of agents of the United States Handicapper General.

Leftists do not read the story the way Vonnegut intended. They see it as a blueprint from which to build their dystopian fantasy.

In short, Harrison Bergeron is the hero of the story, not the villain.

In Vonnegut’s fictional world, equality (i.e., equity) has been achieved by structural changes to society. The result of the changes is a handicapping of talented individuals.

Equality is imposed by artificial means. Harrison’s father, George Bergeron, was equipped with a handicap radio in his ear because he was above average in intelligence–the radio blasted random noises to interrupt George’s thoughts.

In another example, ballerinas were “burdened with sashweights and bags of birdshot” to make them equal. They have to wear masks “so that no one, seeing a free and graceful gesture or a pretty face, would feel like something the cat drug in.”

Equality at last. But it’s no utopia. Diana Moon Glampers, the Handicapper General in the story, wasn’t equal. She was superior to the citizens she ruled and wielded the sacred authority of secular law. Glampers contradicted the so-called equality she enforced.

Equality is an abomination. If a wolf pack has neither an alpha male nor an alpha female, the result is disarray and confusion. The pack loses cohesion. Chaos ensues.

Harrison Bergeron is the alpha male. The fourteen-year-old is a seven-foot-tall, statuesque figure of the god-man Hercules who came to life.

To make Harrison equal, the Handicapper General’s office pulled out all the stops. “Nobody had ever worn heavier handicaps than Harrison Bergeron.” He was loaded down with so much scrap metal that he “looked like a walking junkyard.”

To equalize Harrison’s superior IQ, “instead of a little ear radio for a mental handicap, he wore a tremendous pair of earphones.” He also was required to wear eyeglasses with thick lenses that made him half-blind and gave “him whanging headaches besides.”

Harrison was too good-looking and had to wear “at all times a red rubber ball for a nose, keep his eyebrows shaved off, and cover his even white teeth with black caps at snaggle-tooth random.”

Behold the perfect human specimen: he is a clown.

That’s what the Left wants to do with our military: make it a clown show.

Drag Queen Recruiting

The Navy used an active-duty drag queen to be the “Digital Ambassador” for recruitment in 2023. Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, who identifies as non-binary, was appointed “to attract the most talented and diverse workforce” and combat dismal recruitment numbers.

“From joining to 2016 and being able to share my drag experience on my off time with my fellow sailors has been a blessing,” Kelley wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you to the Navy for giving me this opportunity! I don’t speak for the Navy but simply sharing my experience in the Navy! Hooyah, and let’s go Slay!” Kelley added.

What kind of sailors would respond to such tactics? The excellent, or the most mentally unstable? The Left's methods speak for themselves.

Back To Reality

Trump nominated Pete Hegseth to be Secretary of Defense because he knows Hegseth is a realist.

According to the Government Accountability Office, “On January 20, 2025, the President signed executive orders that revoked earlier 2021 executive orders expanding diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in executive branch agencies and directed the termination of all DEI programs, mandates, policies, programs, preferences, and activities in the federal government.”

As a good soldier, Hegseth followed orders and eliminated DEI from the Pentagon.

It has now been confirmed “that all diversity, equity and inclusion positions inside the Pentagon have been eliminated. The move marks a major milestone in Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s campaign against an undue focus on race and gender programs in the military.”

It’s a step in the right direction. The military is designed to defend America. It is not a social experiment. But the work has only just begun.

The Left never sleeps. They’re dug in like the Viet Cong in the jungle of American institutions. It will take time to out them. Getting rid of DEI is like shining a bright light into an enemy tunnel. You can run, but you can’t hide.