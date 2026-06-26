When does one of the most powerful voices in the Republican Party get involved and clears the field? Right now in Texas, there are signs of exactly that happening.

As we previously reported , Attorney General Ken Paxton received a total endorsement from President Donald Trump for the U.S. Senate seat.

In a very energetic statement of his own, Paxton committed to being a strong advocate for the America First agenda upon arriving in Washington.

In doing so, Paxton immediately sparked a significant question – namely, how will things be different if a proven warrior like Paxton gets this much momentum going into the primary?

The answer? We explain likely scenarios below for paid subscribers.