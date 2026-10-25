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Watch the video above, starting at 0:19:48 for the news commentary on equity, which runs until about 0:21:49.

The segment opens with a confession of sorts. Its producers say they searched for a meaningful definition of the word equity. They consulted linguists, dusted off reference books, and scoured the internet. Nothing.

That is the part worth sitting with. On the day he was inaugurated, Joe Biden signed Executive Order 13985, which, according to the segment, made equity mandatory across the federal government in every agency. And yet neither Biden nor anyone in his administration ever defined the word.

A mandate with no definition.

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The segment’s conclusion is blunt: equity, as practiced, is racism. Not in the sense of ice cream or Dr. Seuss, it says, but in the way Martin Luther King defined the term, which is hurting some people and helping others purely on the basis of their race. It calls that immoral, and it points out that it is illegal under countless state and federal laws.

We are all equal in the eyes of the law.

Is a government that sorts citizens by skin color really still honoring that promise?

Here is where President Trump enters the story. Among the executive orders he issued on January 20, 2025, was one revoking Biden’s Executive Order 13985. A separate order, titled Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing, directed the government to terminate equity action plans and equity-related programs to the maximum extent allowed by law.

Think about what that means. The order the video says was never defined, never explained, and never justified was undone in the opening hours of a new term, and a government built on equal treatment got to start acting like one again.

That is the kind of leadership the Donald Trump Substack exists to cover. No spin, no euphemisms, just the arguments and the evidence, laid out so you can decide for yourself.

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